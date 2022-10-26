An Artesia man led Hagerman police on a chase Saturday night that ended in a vehicle rollover along State Road 2.
Court records state Benjamin Arenivas, 35, was taken to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center after reportedly leading police on a pursuit before crashing a small blue car near the corner of State Road 2 and Chickasaw Road.
Following his release from the hospital, Arenivas was transported to the Chaves County Detention Center.
Court records indicate Arenivas was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.
Additionally, it was later discovered Arenivas was wanted in Eddy County on charges of battery upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
As of Tuesday, no name of an attorney representing Arenivas was listed in electronic court records to contact for comment.
The pursuit began at about 11:34 p.m. when a Hagerman police officer saw a vehicle heading north on State Road 2 at speeds above the 40 mile-per-hour posted speed limit.
When the officer tried to conduct a stop on the vehicle, Arenivas reportedly sped up his vehicle, at times reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.
“The vehicle continued northbound weaving across both lanes of travel, carelessly driving in a manner that would endanger the lives of other drivers on the roadway,” court documents state.
When the vehicle attempted to turn west onto Chickasaw Road, court records say it left the road and drove through a section of barbed wire fence before going airborne and rolling over multiple times.
Arenivas was then reportedly observed emerging from the wreckage and fleeing west on foot across a field.
The officer ran after Arenivas and was assisted in a search of the area by Chaves County deputies.
Court records indicate Arenivas subsequently was found hiding in some tall grass and taken into custody.
Two baggies containing narcotics also were allegedly discovered near the passenger side door of the vehicle, per court records. Both baggies later reportedly tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Judge E.J Fouratt on Monday set bond for Arenivas at $50,000.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
