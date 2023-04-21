Hagerman Municipal Schools Superintendent Curtis Clough

Hagerman Municipal Schools wants to become a community school and has received a one-year $50,000 planning grant for that purpose.

Five Chaves County schools have current funding from the New Mexico Public Education Department through the Community School Program, according to PED Deputy Communications Director Kelly Pearce. Community schools involve educators, students, parents, families and nearby residents in determining how to overcome academic and non-academic barriers to student success.