Hagerman Municipal Schools wants to become a community school and has received a one-year $50,000 planning grant for that purpose.
Five Chaves County schools have current funding from the New Mexico Public Education Department through the Community School Program, according to PED Deputy Communications Director Kelly Pearce. Community schools involve educators, students, parents, families and nearby residents in determining how to overcome academic and non-academic barriers to student success.
Four schools in the Roswell Independent School District are in various stages of the program. El Capitan Elementary School also received its first $50,000 planning grant. Mesa Middle School and University High School have received $150,000 implementation grants, and Sierra Middle School has received a $75,000 renewal grant, according to Pearce. Lake Arthur Municipal Schools was a community school for three years, but Superintendent Eliza Begueria said the school intends to pursue a different option in the near future.
The PED indicated that 89 schools in the state have received $10 million in funding as community schools, and a total of 150, both district schools and charter schools, function as such.
“We have been talking about it all year basically as part of our future plans for the district,” said Hagerman Superintendent Curtis Clough, “and we made a decision in early March really to move forward on some issues that we have pinpointed for our district.”
One impetus for the decision, he said, is the school's relationship with the rural town's Fish and Loaves Food Pantry as that organization and the district address hunger and food insecurity among students and their families.
“Summertime is a need, as well as weekends for a lot of our families,” Clough said, “so we want to try to look at doing that as well as providing more support services for families inside the school.”
He said that the rates of free and reduced lunches for the district are growing and that the poverty rate in the town is fairly high, issues the district would seek to alleviate as a community school. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the poverty rate in Hagerman, which had a total population of 975 in 2020, was about 17%, but the rate rose to 37% for residents younger than 18.
Clough said meeting food needs and offering family support for emotional and social learning are the two priorities during the planning phase, with growth in terms of program and services possible later. Clough also said that the school intends to apply to the PED for a $150,000 implementation grant following the planning year.
The special education director will spearhead Hagerman's planning effort. After that person returns from a conference to be held in early May, the district will form the planning team to include people from the community, Clough said.
“We are going to need to reach out for various services, so we are going to need to have them involved in those discussions,” he said.
Clough said the community as a whole — and especially the district's 376 students and their families — should see the benefit of a community school program in their midst.
“Parents won't be alone. They will have access to some services at our school that they may not be able to get or maybe don't know existed,” he said. “With us, even though we are 25 minutes from both Roswell and Artesia, we are still a rural school and the availability of services out in rural New Mexico is limited. That is what we are trying to do, is expand access to those services for our community.”
El Capitan is the first elementary school in Roswell to receive funding to become a community school. Principal Amanda Smith said that her school is sharing information with Hagerman Municipal School during their planning year, and that El Capitan also wants to make food security a priority. “We want to make sure all kids have access to food, not just when they are here at school today, but also when they are at home. If we want them to learn and do well in school, they need to have nutritious food.”
Other priorities include finding ways to provide access to medical, dental and behavioral health care for students, especially as many students are experiencing emotional and mental health issues that affect their abilities to do well in school. In addition, she said that, while the Roswell school district offers a “Triple P” program to help parents meet children's needs, she wants to provide programs through at El Capitan as well. “I would like to have something at the school level and during the school day,” she said.
Community members and neighbors will be informed about ways to participate as El Capitan goes through its planning process, Smith said.
