Hagerman Municipal Schools closed Thursday afternoon and will be closed Friday, according to an announcement by the district.
According to website and social media posts attributed to Superintendent Curtis Clough and dated Thursday at 9:57 a.m., the closure until Monday is due to the high number of employee and student absences.
“Because of increased staff and student absences as well as inability to cover safely and adequately the students class offerings and supervisions, the District is doing an early dismissal today at 1 p.m. and Hagerman Municipal Schools will be closed tomorrow to ensure the disinfecting and cleaning of the buildings takes place,” the announcement stated.
The district also indicated that middle school basketball games against Jal scheduled for Thursday were canceled. No after-school practices will occur Thursday or Friday, either, but decisions about Saturday events were anticipated to be held, with final decision to be made by Friday at 1 p.m.
Clough was not able to be reached at the district offices Thursday afternoon and did not respond to other attempts to reach him by press time. While the posted announcements did not give a reason for the high number of absences, the state Health Department and other school districts have reported increased illnesses in recent weeks.
No other Chaves County public school district planned closures this week, but Portales Muncipal School District closed its campuses Thursday and Friday, giving the reason as “illness and shortage of staff” in a social media post.
A New Mexico Public Education Department spokesperson said that it could not answer questions about specific districts, but that the department was encouraging people to consider flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and at-home COVID testing and treatments so that in-person learning can continue.
PED Deputy Communications Director Kelly Pearce said that the “PED cannot stress enough the critical importance of in-person learning for New Mexico students. That said, districts are under local control when it comes to determining a move to virtual learning — such decisions should not be taken lightly and only made in exceptional circumstances while weighing what works best for students and families. We also strongly encourage districts to take other steps that mitigate the spread of illness.”
Superintendents at Lake Arthur, Dexter and Roswell school districts indicated that they did not plan any closures. Lake Arthur's Elisa Begueria and Dexter's Heather Garner reported a number of student absences, but said that classes will continue. Brian Luck with the RISD said that it has “phenomenal substitutes” who are helping to fill in and its schools are taking all the measures they can, including cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, for classes to continue.
“Student safety is paramount,” Luck said, “but we are doing all that we can to remain open.”
The RISD website posted an announcement Wednesday from its nursing supervisor about disease prevention measures and when students or employees should stay home.
The New Mexico Health Department issued a new public health order Monday for the state's hospitals to work cooperatively to ensure adequate care for people as many hospitals and emergency rooms were reporting operating above their licensed capacities given a rise in reported respiratory illnesses and flu and COVID cases. The most recent Health Department data for COVID, which was for the period of Nov. 15 to Nov. 28, indicated that Chaves County was experiencing a high level of community transmission and had a 10.8% positivity rate for COVID tests.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.