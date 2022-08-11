The town of Hagerman has raised its utility fees a bit to cover rising costs, with the increases enacted now following the pandemic crisis period, according to town Clerk Kami Mason.
The Hagerman council voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to approve the increased fees for water, sewer and trash, or rubbish, as the adopted ordinance refers to it.
Mason said after the meeting that rates had not increased since 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, which began to hit the state in March 2020.
“We didn't want to do that (increase costs) during the pandemic,” she said.
But Mason added that the rising costs of supplies and materials for the utilities required the action.
The mayor and three town councilors passed the Utility Assessment Ordinance, #080922, without any resident commenting or objecting, Mason said.
The new rates will take effect five days after they are published, which Mason indicated was expected to happen soon after the meeting.
The water rates are increasing $1 for all categories. They range from $23.74 for 6,000 gallons a month for residential customers to $107.70 for 25,000 gallons for industrial users. Additional water usage beyond the minimum allocations incur additional charges.
All utility rates include taxes in addition to base rates.
Sewer and rubbish are charged to every water customer, according to the ordinance.
Sewer rates are increasing $1 as well. They range from $16.64 to $35.48 for residential properties. The Rio Felix Apartments have their own rates of $317.80 a month, plus tax.
Rubbish rates are increasing 8%.
“The rubbish rates are what really went up because Waste Management (the contractor) rates are increasing,” Mason said.
The base rates are $25.95 for customers in town to $34.66 for customers with larger commercial polycart containers. Commercial services range from a base rate of $131.09 for once a week service and the smallest, two-yard container, to $996.20 for eight-yard containers emptied three times a week.
The ordinance also lists other fees related to the utilities, such as deposits, reconnection fees and damages to water or sewer equipment.
The town council also approved the top five projects on the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, required to be submitted to the state each year by local governments and taxing entities to indicate which infrastructure projects might involve state or public funding requests.
The five priorities chosen were a lift station for the water system, a water pipeline, sewer and water line improvements, a new ambulance and a mower.
