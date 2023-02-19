State Sen. Cliff Pirtle

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell), seen at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair in September 2021.

 Daily Record File Photo

State Engineer Mike Hamman has told some state legislators that he opposes a bill introduced by local state Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) that would require the Office of the State Engineer to keep original documents related to water rights and water data in the OSE district offices where they were filed.

Pirtle's one-page bill, SB 222, had its first committee hearing Thursday before the Senate Conservation Committee of the New Mexico Legislature. It was reported on and allowed to move forward without a recommendation by a 4-3 vote after a motion to give it a “do pass” recommendation did not pass. The bill now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.