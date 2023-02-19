State Engineer Mike Hamman has told some state legislators that he opposes a bill introduced by local state Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) that would require the Office of the State Engineer to keep original documents related to water rights and water data in the OSE district offices where they were filed.
Pirtle's one-page bill, SB 222, had its first committee hearing Thursday before the Senate Conservation Committee of the New Mexico Legislature. It was reported on and allowed to move forward without a recommendation by a 4-3 vote after a motion to give it a “do pass” recommendation did not pass. The bill now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Pirtle explained that the bill was prompted by concerns raised originally by the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District (PVACD) based in Roswell. The PVACD had learned in 2022 of plans the state had to move all the water records from the OSE District 2 office in Roswell to Albuquerque so that they can be digitized, abstracted and used for public databases, in accordance with the Water Data Act passed in 2022. The State Engineer's Office has estimated that the process will take up to six years. Originally the OSE staff said their intent was to keep all the files in a permanent archive in Albuquerque, although Hamman said he now commits to returning the files to the District 2 office. Pirtle said that unless an agreement is “nailed down” with Hamman and the OSE, the need for the legislation exists.
“Water rights users or people who want to contest water rights are not going to have easy access or really access at all to these records,” Pirtle said. “There's a huge risk of (something) being lost, being misplaced, misfiled.”
Pirtle added that he supports having the records digitized and available online. But he said people that need to prove their ownership of water rights should not have to travel hundreds of miles to access the records while they are being worked on by the OSE and that government should do what is convenient for the public, not expect the public to accommodate government needs.
“My family and my farm, we are going to be okay because we have copies of everything,” he said. He added that the concern is for "the small guys with 10 acres, 15 acres, 20 acres that don't have an engineer, that don't have a water attorney, that don't have these things that are going to be there to ensure that their water rights have been copied and can be proven in case there is a mistake.”
A representative of the PVACD and a rancher expressed support for Pirtle's efforts.
Superintendent Aron Balok said his agency represents 100,000 customers and covers about 110,000 irrigated acres. He added that the District 2 office is the busiest in the state with very complicated historical and water rights records and that he supports the bill in the absence of a formal arrangement between the PVACD and the OSE about the handling of the records.
The PVACD has had several meetings about this topic. At a Feb. 14 board meeting, Balok said his agency is negotiating a deal in which the PVACD would coordinate scanning and digitizing all the records before the OSE moves any of them, with the OSE possibly contributing to the cost. Then when the OSE finishes its digitizing and abstracting, all the files and documents would be returned.
Bronson Corn of Roswell talked about how the loss of just one piece of paper or note could harm people. “Like the good senator said, there are more than just water rights written down. There are loans put on here. They are tons of footnotes put on here. We just ask that they come up with a solution that works for everybody.”
Hamman said the records are “extremely valuable” property of the state that must be used in the best interest of the entire state as well as water users. He added that the OSE has completed the digitizing and abstracting process for several aquifer and groundwater basins in the state. “We have demonstrated amply in other abstracting and digitizing processes in the state that we have developed a very competent process with qualified and competent staff that reside in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe offices.”
He also explained that having a central location for all records complies with the Water Data Act. Doing the work in the northern cities is necessary because that is where the facilities and trained staff reside. The OSE cannot “pull someone off the street” of Roswell to do the job correctly, he said. Hamman added that his goal is to expedite negotiations with the PVACD.
“We have committed to bring the original records back to Roswell to remain there permanently,” Hamman said.
While Hamman was the only member of the public to speak in opposition, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Bernalillo) gave her opinion that the bill was a “huge ask” and could undermine the Water Data Act. She said she supported a written agreement between the PVACD and OSE.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
