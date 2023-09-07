Harvest Ministries has urgent need for food donations — and we can all help stock the shelves

Mark Green, dressed in jeans and work boots, has led Harvest Ministries, a local Roswell food pantry, for 10 years. On Wednesday, Green described the organization’s urgent need for food donations. The increase in the number of people they’re feeding has almost doubled since last year.
“It’s pretty critical.” The goal is for people in our community to hold food drives to get more food on the shelves. In addition to feeding people meals, Harvest Ministries supplies boxes of food to families and gives out lunch sacks of food that people can take with them after they eat breakfast.
Green has a framed painting on the wall of his modest office titled “Cool Water" that illustrates a scene in which a cowboy-topped horse and cows drink from the same refreshing pool of water. Water on a hot day is a vital resource; under a sweltering sun, cool water is sustaining. The ministry is the same, providing respite and a place of care.
“During summer, school’s out and everybody’s on vacation, so by the end of August, our shelves are bare.” Green independently bought 1,000 cans of vegetables two weeks ago “just to put back on our shelves.” Otherwise, the pantry would be empty, and people would go hungry.
Harvest Ministries particularly needs food like soup, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, and boxes of macaroni and cheese. Those foods are especially valuable because kids can prepare macaroni and cheese on their own, and seniors prefer the convenience and simplicity of microwavable pasta.
The food pantry relies solely on the people of Roswell for support. “We don’t get any government funding. All of our funding comes from Roswell.” Harvest Ministries also relies on volunteers to keep the services moving forward.
Perry Toles has served as president of the board for the last twenty years. “We’ve got great volunteers. Our volunteers love coming here.”
Toles believes taking caring of people is the core calling for all of us. “Every community has a homeless situation. They need to be responsible for their homeless. We have to spend time with people so we find out who they are and what they need.”
Harvest Ministries works to build relationships with the people who receive food. “We’re developing a friendship ministry,” says Toles. “We have not needed to fundraise in quite a while. But we’ve been serving about 70 people for breakfast.” The increased numbers of people who are hungry and homeless result in the need for more donations.
Green shows printed worksheets that document the huge increase of homeless the organization now feeds. “Everything’s a third to a half more than last year.” This year, they’ve already had 7,500 visits to the pantry. “We’ll be at 15,000 by the end of the year.”
Harvest Ministries gives about 70 pounds of food to each family, on average, and they provide food for 40-50 families per day. “That’s about 14,000 pounds a week,” Green calculates.
Green is optimistic donations will start coming in. “The people [of Roswell] always come through. But man, this is crunchtime for us. August and September is crunchtime. That’s when our shelves start emptying out. And we really need donations of canned goods.”
As we talk, a man pops his head around the office door, and Green gives him some quick information. “He’s a good man,” Green says when the man walks away. Throughout our conversation, Green repeats this refrain of other people who are busily at work hauling food off forklifts and providing other services. “We have good volunteers,” he says.
The organization has 40-50 volunteers total; they need 12-15 volunteers at minimum each day to keep things running. In addition to providing meals and food, the ministry does one load of laundry per person each week and allows people the chance to take two showers per week.
Green describes a typical scenario that organizations can use as a template for creating their own food drives. “Usually what happens is the representative of the organization will write or call me and ask to do a food drive for Harvest Ministries.” Programs can then bring donations directly to Harvest Ministries, “or we will pick them up.”
Like the pool of sustaining, cool water, we as a community can provide a place of refreshment for those in need. We can be the water that a hiker comes across at the end of a long trek in the desert.
“We’re grateful,” says Green. “None of this happens without the goodness of the community. We have wonderful people. We have a lot of need, but man, do we have some generous people.”
For more information and to donate, see Harvestmin.net.
