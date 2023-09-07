Harvest Ministries has urgent need for food donations — and we can all help stock the shelves

McKayla Teixeira, 18, is one of the volunteers at Harvest Ministries. The nonprofit has a critical need for more food donations.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Mark Green, dressed in jeans and work boots, has led Harvest Ministries, a local Roswell food pantry, for 10 years. On Wednesday, Green described the organization’s urgent need for food donations. The increase in the number of people they’re feeding has almost doubled since last year.

“It’s pretty critical.” The goal is for people in our community to hold food drives to get more food on the shelves. In addition to feeding people meals, Harvest Ministries supplies boxes of food to families and gives out lunch sacks of food that people can take with them after they eat breakfast.