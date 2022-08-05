The Chaves County Health Council will host its Health Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
This event is to promote community health and wellness. This could be achieved by living in a healthy way, which would include preventing and managing diseases and illnesses as well as connecting people with the resources to do it, according to the council's mission.
Expo organizers provide the community with a broad definition of the concept at this event, said Jennifer Smith, who is leading the Expo and is vice chair of the Chaves County Health Council.
The expo will feature 94 booths, health screenings and demonstrations. This will ensure people who come can enjoy a wide variety of offerings: vaccinations, mental health screenings, blood pressure checks, dental and vision screenings, and presentations by physicians and insurers.
Also learn how to exercise and calm yourself with demonstrations of such things as Tai Chi, meditation and senior fitness.
People seeking mammograms can visit a specialized mobile testing site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This vehicle will be located outside of the convention center.
Smith said the mammogram testing is aimed at ensuring the health of people without insurance or who have high co-payments so “there’s no reason to skip it.”
Another health screening van from BlueCross Blue Shield will be outside the convention center. These screenings won’t be available all day long, however, so it’s important to come in the morning for all other health screenings.
Adding fun to this effort to spread awareness about healthy living will be a number of giveaways. Among those items will be backpacks, bikes, gift cards, family passes to the zoo as well as the recreation and aquatic center, and coupons for youths to receive free haircuts at the Olympian Beauty Academy.
Those who enjoy early morning physical activity can come early and participate in the Footloose Fun Run, which starts and ends at the convention center.
This 5K event is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln counties. The organization is one of the event’s sponsors.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the run starts at 7 a.m. There is a fee to participate and runners are encouraged to wear 1980s attire. For details about the run, visit the organization’s website at https://www.bgcsierrablanca.org/index.html or its Facebook page.
Saturday will mark the return of the event to the convention center after two years spent hosting activities under pandemic restrictions.
The expo in 2020 was virtual and in 2021 it was a mix of virtual and live events, Smith said.
The first expo in 2019 drew about 1,000 people. Smith described that first such event as ”crazy busy.”
Organizers are planning for a good turnout. Hope is that Saturday’s expo will attract the same number of people or — at least — 500 people, Smith added.
For details about the expo, visit the Facebook page of the Chaves County Health Council.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
