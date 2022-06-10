Roswell and Chaves County residents are facing the potential of six days of temperatures above 100 degrees, with several days expected to reach 105 or above and lead to heat advisories.
The next heat advisory is expected to occur around 1 p.m. Friday and last until 8 p.m., said Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.
Temperatures could reach as high as 105 degrees, which the Weather Service indicates could cause heat-related illness unless precautions are taken.
The Saturday high is now forecast at 108 degrees, while the Sunday peak is predicted to be about 107 degrees.
“It looks like we have 111 for the record,” for June 10, she said, explaining that the temperature for the city is gauged at the Roswell Air Center. “That occurred in 2021, just last year.”
Mokry said that heat advisories for the eastern and southern valley areas of New Mexico, which include much of the eastern plains, are when temperatures or the heat index reach 105 degrees.
She added that the area experiencing 100-degree or greater temperatures is expected to expand over the next few days to include more of southeastern New Mexico.
“We have a ridge of high pressure that will be building over New Mexico those days,” Mokry said. “So that is going allow the atmosphere to heat up and dry out.”
Typically extreme temperatures begin after noon and continue until sunset.
The current forecast, which Mokry said could change in coming days, is for temperatures to reach highs above 100 degrees until Wednesday. After that, the heat is expected to ease by at least a couple of degrees.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published information about reducing the risk of heat-related difficulties that include reducing the amount of time spent outdoors; drinking plenty of water and fluids; taking breaks indoors or in the shade; wearing hats and light-weight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing; and checking and monitoring yourself and others frequently. Additional information about heat-distress symptoms and tips to reduce risks is available at osha.gov.
The New Mexico Department of Health has sent reminders that people, pets and children should not be left in parked cars, even for short periods of time, and suggests that people check on elderly relatives, friends and neighbors. More information from that agency is available at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/health/climate/HeatIllness.html.