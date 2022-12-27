County building closure

The Chaves County manager expects its main administrative building at 1 St. Mary's Place to reopen this morning. A power outage in the area contributed to the cold temperatures in the building Monday.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The main administrative building for Chaves County closed Monday due to several issues that began with an overnight power outage in southeast Roswell.

According to a social media post, the Chaves County Administrative Center at 1 St. Mary's Place closed about 10:50 a.m. Monday, but County Manager Bill Williams said that it will reopen Tuesday morning.