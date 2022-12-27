The main administrative building for Chaves County closed Monday due to several issues that began with an overnight power outage in southeast Roswell.
According to a social media post, the Chaves County Administrative Center at 1 St. Mary's Place closed about 10:50 a.m. Monday, but County Manager Bill Williams said that it will reopen Tuesday morning.
He said that Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center dispatchers remained at work in the building on Monday, as they had “considerable heat gain from the equipment” used for their work and also received auxiliary heating equipment, but many other county employees in the departments located in the building went home because temperatures were in the low 50-degree Fahrenheit range inside. “But automated fans caused air to be blown across (a) cold boiler loop, which made it colder,” Williams said.
The offices in the building include the Finance Department, the Assessor's Office, the Treasurer's Office, the Planning and Zoning Department, the County Manager's Office, Public Services and Human Resources. The Sheriff's Office also has its main office there, but Sheriff's officers continued to work Monday.
Williams said that the overnight power outage caused the boiler loop to get cold. After the boiler started heating the building again, a water leak was discovered, so it had to be shut off again.
The power outage that was centered around the 300 block of East Albuquerque Street lasted for a little under two hours, according to Wes Reeves, senior media representative for Xcel Energy of Texas and New Mexico.
“At 11:17 p.m. Sunday, 2,234 customers lost power,” he said. “Field personnel patrolled the lines and found a blown lightning arrester that had fallen across two phases.”
He said the problem was corrected and power restored by 1:09 a.m. Monday.