A total of $8 million flowed into the campaigns of both candidates in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, underscoring the status of that contest as one of the most closely-watched races of the midterm elections.
Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell received about $4.4 million during the entirety of the campaign, more than the roughly $3.6 million taken in by her opponent, current Democratic U.S. Rep-elect Gabe Vasquez, according to the final round of reports filed by the campaigns last week with the Federal Election Commission.
Of that money, slightly more than a $1 million from Herrell's total fundraising haul and $988,052 from Vasquez's came from sources within New Mexico.
Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, ultimately defeated Herrell, a first-term congresswoman from Alamogordo in the Nov. 8 election by 1,350 votes.
The reports indicate Herrell also spent more money than Vasquez: $4.3 million to his roughly $3.6 million. Herrell ended November with $143,701 in cash on hand while Vasquez had $65,579 remaining in his war chest.
Election forecasters considered the contest in the 2nd District to be among a handful of “toss up” races, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives come January.
For decades the 2nd Congressional District, which ran from southern Albuquerque down to the U.S. border with Mexico and comprised the bottom half of the state, strongly favored Republicans but in some elections broke for Democrats.
However, after last year's redistricting, the 2nd District's boundaries were reconfigured, with large swaths of conservative communities in the southeast, including Roswell, being swapped out and replaced by parts of west Albuquerque and the South Valley, which are more favorable to Democrats.
Independent expenditures, known as super PACs, also weighed in on the race.
Vasquez was on the receiving end of more than $4.4 million in negative spending from outside groups, with a little over $2.2 million of that coming from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that works to elect Republicans.
Roughly $489,963 was spent to bolster Vasquez, with almost $216,874 of that coming from CHC Bold PAC, the Democratic Party fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Nearly $2.2 million in outside spending was unleashed against Herrell. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, comprised roughly $1.2 million of that sum.
But groups also invested about $1.3 million in efforts to re-elect Herrell, including nearly $461,716 from the House Freedom Fund.
New Mexico 1st Congressional District
In New Mexico's two other congressional races, Democrats managed to exceed their Republican challengers in contributions and spending.
Data from the FEC shows Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stransbury's campaign received just over $3.5 million, a sum far more than the $391,731 taken in by her Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes in that same time frame.
Stansbury also led in spending, dispersing more than $3.5 million, compared to roughly $401,711 by the campaign of Garcia Holmes.
At the end of the campaign, reports indicate Stansbury had $53,201 remaining in cash on hand, substantially more than the $1,724 Garcia Holmes had left over.
Data also shows Super PACs steered $97,643 towards defeating Stansbury, of which $94,643 came from the Freedom Forward Fund. By contrast, $45,823 went towards backing Stansbury, including $23,968 from People For the American Way.
Super PACs largely ignored Garcia Holmes, with only one — Planned Parenthood Votes— spending $8.68 against her. Reports indicate no groups spent in support of her bid. Stansbury went on to defeat Garcia Holmes 56% to 44%.
New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez maintained a strong cash advantage over Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in the 3rd Congressional District.
Leger Fernandez ended up prevailing over Martinez Johnson 58% to 42% in a rematch of their 2020 race for the seat.
Reports show Leger Fernandez was aided in her re-election bid by a more than $3.1 million campaign war chest, far more than Martinez Johnson's $303,535 in the same period.
In terms of spending, the Leger Fernandez and Martinez Johnson campaigns spent $3.2 million and $297,629 respectively.
As of Nov. 28, Leger Fernandez had $61,149 left over and Martinez Johnson $5,906.
The data points to super PACs playing a much smaller role in the 3rd Congressional District than in the contests in the 1st and 2nd districts.
No reports were available on what, if any, money from outside interest groups was spent in support or opposition to Martinez Johnson.
Records though indicate Super PACs spent $183,355 in favor of Leger Fernandez's reelection. The largest sum was $178,000 from America United, an Illinois-based PAC.
