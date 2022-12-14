Herrell pic

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-NM, speaks to a crowd at the January 2020 at the Republican Party of Chaves County's Pre-primary Convention in Roswell. Latest campaign finance reports show Herrell raised over $4.4 million in her unsuccessful bid for re-election this year. 

 Alex Ross Photo

A total of $8 million flowed into the campaigns of both candidates in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, underscoring the status of that contest as one of the most closely-watched races of the midterm elections.

Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell received about $4.4 million during the entirety of the campaign, more than the roughly $3.6 million taken in by her opponent, current Democratic U.S. Rep-elect Gabe Vasquez, according to the final round of reports filed by the campaigns last week with the Federal Election Commission.