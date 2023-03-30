Last month during a traffic stop on U.S. 285, Chaves County Sheriff's deputies stumbled upon what they believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Packed into the SUV that was pulled over at 4 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to the Sheriff's Office at the time, were nine undocumented migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador and Guatemala, eight of whom were stowed away in the back of the vehicle.
They allegedly had been picked up from an unknown location and at the time of the traffic stop were being taken to cities across the country in an SUV that had Michigan plates that did not match the vehicle's registration.
Dogs with the Sheriff's Office K-9 unit reportedly detected drugs, and the driver, a man from El Paso and a woman in the passenger's seat, along with the migrants, were all taken into custody. The migrants were picked up by federal authorities to be deported, but they declined to bring human trafficking charges against the driver and female companion, citing a lack of evidence that the migrants had been victims of extortion or kidnapping, or that their lives were in danger.
As a result, the driver and woman passenger were released soon after being taken into custody.
When he spoke to the Chaves County Federated Republican Women on March 15, Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington expressed aggravation with the federal government for the situation on the southern border, and what he says is the lack of cooperation with the local governments who are dealing with the consequences of increased illegal border crossings that come in the form of human trafficking and drugs.
“It's a crazy situation we are dealing with but it is very real. We are fighting this fight locally without any help from the federal government,” Herrington said.
The assessment comes as law enforcement along the nation's southwestern border have recorded more than 1.2 million encounters with undocumented migrants between October and February. Of those, 68,351 were along New Mexico's nearly 180 miles of border with Mexico.
Herrington claims far too often the federal government opts to not bring charges against suspected human traffickers, choosing instead to deport those who are in the U.S. illegally.
“They get them deported back because it is cheaper to send them back over than it is to send them to jail,” he said.
As a result, Herrington said that he has seen some of the same people his deputies have apprehended and had been deported by the federal government back in Roswell after having re-entered the U.S. illegally.
Making the situation all the more vexing, Herrington said, is that many victims are reluctant to tell law enforcement they have been trafficked, fearful that doing so could bring harm to family members back in their respective home countries.
Though he insists he is opposed to jailing victims of human trafficking, something he said would only serve to re-victimize them, Herrington argues they should be sent back to their home countries, while individuals who orchestrate such operations and bring them over should be prosecuted.
“They are making as much as $10,000 per person to bring them into the U.S,” Herrington said.
He added trafficking victims are sometimes as young as 14 and are provided by traffickers with medication to prevent them from contracting sexually transmitted diseases, but often receive little water, only one meal a day, and are kept like human cargo while receiving little to no medical care or sympathy from those who bring them into the country.
“They are nothing to them but a paycheck,” he said.
Roswell and Chaves County, he said, might not be a destination for human trafficking victims, but given its remote nature and large number of nearby highways, it is a stop along the larger journey.
“When they come here, this is the housing point because of all the roads that lead out of here. They are picked up by another group, sometimes 24 to 72 hours later and they are moved to the next location,” he said.
In exchange for money, Herrington said some local residents have been found to have allegedly allowed traffickers to use mobile homes, trailers, sheds and other outbuildings on their properties as stash houses where migrants are housed before being taken from Roswell.
Conditions in these facilities are often unsanitary and crowded, lacking electricity, heating, air conditioning, indoor plumbing or running water. Instead, Herrington said, they are left in the dark and oftentimes forced to use a milk jug as a toilet and receive little medical care. He added, in some cases, as many as 70 people can be placed into a 10-foot by 10-foot structure.
Those who die during the trip, he explained, are often thrown from the vehicle with their bodies left behind. Feeding this underground market, he said, is the flow of money.
Herrington said he and his deputies are continuing to deal with the effects of human trafficking. To try to spot it, he said, they especially keep an eye out for vehicles and mobile homes with out-of-state tags and plates coming up from the south.
Most of the instances of migrants being smuggled deputies encounter in Chaves County are through traffic stops. Additionally, his office has enlisted the help of their two canines in the fight, not only to detect drugs, but also in helping separate human trafficking victims from their captors.
“So being able to utilize this (the dogs) as a tool, and being able to find the drugs, we are able to separate them and they can talk to us,” Herrington said.
Herrington also encouraged locals to report suspicious activity that could be a sign of human trafficking. Some examples include multiple mobile homes suddenly appearing on a property and large numbers of people entering a building but not coming out.
One of the most common signs of a human trafficking operation is when a pile of shoes is located outside of a shed or structure. He said when trafficking victims are housed they are often forced to remove their shoes. He explained they take such action because the migrants, should they escape, will be less likely to run very far without shoes on their feet.
