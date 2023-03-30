Mike Herrington

Sheriff Mike Herrington speaks to the Chaves County Federated Republican Women about what he says is inadequate security along the U.S. southern border and how the county has been impacted by the the issue of human trafficking. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Last month during a traffic stop on U.S. 285, Chaves County Sheriff's deputies stumbled upon what they believed to be victims of human trafficking.

Packed into the SUV that was pulled over at 4 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to the Sheriff's Office at the time, were nine undocumented migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador and Guatemala, eight of whom were stowed away in the back of the vehicle.