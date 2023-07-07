A Dexter man led a Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed vehicle pursuit Tuesday, ending in the man's arrest on three criminal charges.
Luis Miguel Olivas, 30, was taken into custody and charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, no injury or great bodily harm, and speeding, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Judge James Mason ordered Olivas released on his own recognizance following a court appearance. As a result, Olivas will remain free while awaiting trial on the charges brought against him.
Court records did not include the name of an attorney representing Olivas who could be reached to comment about the case before press time Thursday.
The criminal complaint indicates that a Chaves County Sheriff's deputy was heading south on U.S. Highway 285 when he saw a black 2002 Honda Accord traveling at 98 mph while in a zone with a 70 mph speed limit.
After the deputy turned around, the suspect vehicle was observed going east onto Shawnee Road, with its speed accelerating further, while the deputy followed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Proceeding east toward Dexter, the vehicle reportedly driven by Olivas proceeded at high speeds, with the deputy's unit at one point reaching 102 mph, as Olivas continued to pull far ahead.
Soon the deputy found himself far behind Olivas, though he was consistently able to track the vehicle throughout the pursuit due to its taillamps.
Olivas, per court records, proceeded, failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Shawnee and Cherokee roads. He allegedly ran a second stop sign at the intersection of Old Dexter Highway and Cherokee Road before entering Dexter city limits and crossing the railroad tracks.
The deputy was soon able to close in on Olivas, continuing to the intersection of Jefferson and First Streets. Olivas ended the pursuit when he pulled into a 200 block of East First Street address, where the deputy apprehended him.
At the time, the criminal complaint states that Olivas emitted a heavy odor of alcohol. He also reportedly had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Olivas was subsequently detained and taken to the Chaves County Detention Center where he was held until his appearance in Magistrate Court.