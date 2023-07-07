Luis Olivas

A Dexter man led a Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed vehicle pursuit Tuesday, ending in the man's arrest on three criminal charges.

Luis Miguel Olivas, 30, was taken into custody and charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, no injury or great bodily harm, and speeding, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court on Wednesday.