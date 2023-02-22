The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Wednesday issued a high wind warning for portions of eastern New Mexico that will remain in place until 2 a.m Thursday.
A warning on the National Weather Service website states southwest winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of up to 60 to 75 mph are forecast for much of eastern and central New Mexico, including the Chaves County Plains and Chaves County-San Agustin Plains.The high plains of eastern New Mexico could experience gusts as high as 85 mph.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Damage may occur to mobile homes, roofs, sheds, barns, outbuildings, and fences. Widespread power outages are expected,” the warning states.
Blowing dust could result in reduced visibility of less than half a mile, making travel hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles and cargo trains.
People are urged to take action to secure loose lightweight outdoor objects and consider delaying travel, the warning states.
