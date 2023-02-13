A high wind watch is in effect for Chaves County and other parts of New Mexico from Monday night up through Tuesday afternoon.
The watch, issued by the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, states that parts of central, east central, northeast and southeast New Mexico, including the Chaves County Plains and southwest Chaves County will be effected.
Westward winds of between 30 and 40 mph with gusts of up to 65 mph possible are expected.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roadways,” the watch notice states.
Diminished visibility is also possible due to light and blowing snow in higher elevations and dust in lower elevations.