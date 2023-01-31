Hispanics surveyed for their thoughts about library

Shown in this photo taken Dec. 31, 2022, is the New Year's celebration at the Roswell Public Library. The family-friendly event provided an array of things to do. It also was held at noon instead of midnight so everyone in the family could be awake to mark the transition between 2022 and 2023.

 Terri Harber photo

The Roswell Public Library has completed a survey of Hispanics in Roswell and Chaves County to determine what they think of this city service and what programs were most relevant to them.

Findings of the Hispanic Community Survey, conducted during September and October 2022, were presented last week to both the city’s General Services Committee and the Public Library Board of Trustees.