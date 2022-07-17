A local couple with a real estate background has purchased a 1912 historic home on North Lea Avenue and will operate it as a bed-and-breakfast and event venue.
Maria Bleth is the head of Hacienda Amor de Roswell, and she and her husband, Mark Bleth, own the restored house at 312 N. Lea Ave., part of the Downtown Roswell Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Maria Bleth, who said she has developed and owned apartments in her native country of Mexico, will oversee the bed-and-breakfast and events business, and the Bleths plan to make the residence their home as well.
“We like historic, unique homes,” Mark Bleth said, adding that they owned and restored a 1900s Queen Anne house just a few blocks south. “I drove by this house every day and saw the 'for sale' sign go up. … So I was like, 'Let's go look at it. Let's go talk to them.'”
The house was originally built by Elza and Maud White, recognized as one of the founding families of the city. According to newspaper articles, the Whites arrived in Roswell in 1895 after Elza White left West Texas and his work as a telegraph operator for Texas and Pacific Railway. Once here, he operated two hotels, had a sheep ranch northwest of the city and was a well-drilling contractor who drilled some of the first artesian water wells in the Pecos Valley. The Whites lived on Lea Avenue until 1936. His daughter, Mary White, also was known for serving as the Roswell postmistress and creating the first Girl Scouts chapter in the area. Later she was the namesake for Camp Mary White when Elza White donated land near Mayhill for scouting.
The house is the only California Mission-style residence counted as a “significant” structure in the local historic district registered in 1985 and then extended by about five blocks in 2002. The property still has many of its original features, including its interior wood paneling and stairways, with Mark Bleth saying that owners through the years have promised to keep the original interior wood intact.
The residence has had other owners since the Whites, most recently Janlee Zumwalt and her late husband, Rick Craig Wiles, of Artesia, who remodeled the home and opened the Clary Sage bed-and-breakfast in September 2015, according to an industry article.
The Bleths took possession of the property just this week, but they already have many plans. By August, they said, they intend to start renting out the guest rooms.
The bedrooms and suites will be re-themed to recognize locally prominent historical figures, including Joseph Calloway Lea, once a Confederate Army colonel but known as “captain,” who became the “father of Roswell” and the person for whom the city street is named; Lawman and Billy the Kid rival Pat Garrett and his daughter, Elizabeth Garrett, who wrote the lyrics for the New Mexico state song; famed ranching baron John Chisum; and, of course, Elza and Maud White.
The Bleths also envision the three-level home, its patios, fountain and garden as a site for Sunday brunches, weddings, dances, quinceañeros, concerts, anniversary and birthday gatherings, and events held in conjunction with other community organizations such as the local historical society and the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce.
Maria Bleth said she is also considering offering yoga, pilates or meditation sessions and selling branded items, such as scented soaps and perhaps flavored waters, as well as baked items made with regional ingredients.
The residence and guest offerings also will have influences from Maria's Mexican culture. Already a hallway showcases two intricately embroidered wedding and traditional dresses from the states of Chiapas and Veracruz.
“We want to offer a different experience, not like a normal thing of spending a night in a hotel,” she said.
The prices will be comparable to some of the newer extended stay hotels and similar lodging sites in the city, Mark Bleth said.
He formerly ran a touring company in Truth or Consequences, but he said that he doesn't think of a bed-and-breakfast as the same as a hotel or restaurant.
“This is like having a guest here for dinner or a guest here for breakfast,” he said.
Amy McVeigh Tellez, executive director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, which has its museum in a historic home just a few doors to the south of the Hacienda Amor, said the group had worked with Zumwalt and Wiles when they owned the property and she anticipates collaborating with the Bleths on future events as well.
“We will be honored to partner with them on some things, and we are excited to see the new chapter for the home,” Tellez said.
Although the Bleths want success for their business, they said that they also feel a responsibility toward the community.
“Yes, we are the owners of this property, but we also see ourselves as caretakers as well,” Mark Bleth said.
In addition to numerous hotels and recreational vehicle parks, the Roswell area has several other businesses and property owners offering furnished accommodations for short-term stays, according to online sites such as AirBnB and Vrbo.
