The attorney for the city of Hobbs will fill an open vacancy on New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court.
The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in a press release Wednesday that effective Aug 19, Efren Cortez, 41, will serve as the District's division 3 judge in Lovington.
New Mexico's 5th Judicial District includes Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
Cortez will replace William Shoebridge, a Republican, who served more than a decade as a district court judge in Lea County before retiring in May.
According to the press release, Cortez has been the Hobbs city attorney since 2013 and teaches undergraduate courses in sociology and criminology at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs.
Cortez is originally from Hobbs. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Criminal Justice from Eastern New Mexico University, per information provided by the governor's office. He graduated from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Michigan State University in 2012 and is a member of the New Mexico and Texas Bar Associations.
By state law, if Cortez wants to remain on the bench he will have to run for a full term for the seat in 2024.