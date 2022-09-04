A representative of Holtec International who met with state legislators in Hobbs on Thursday answered many questions about the safety of a proposed nuclear waste interim storage site that Holtec and Eddy and Lea county officials want to build in southeastern New Mexico, but the project continues to face a lot of opposition from many in the state.
Ed Mayer, a Holtec project director, told members of the Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee that Holtec has never experienced what the company considers to be an accident during the 24 years it has been operating more than 137 nuclear power plants and nuclear waste storage sites in the United States and across the world.
“Holtec has had no accidents,” he said. “Sometimes the word accident is used inappropriately. An accident means that it is very high-level and there is a release and there is personal danger. Holtec has never had an accident. We have never had a release. We have never had a worker injured handling the casks. It is a very controlled environment. An article saying we have had an accident is unequivocally wrong. We have an impeccable safety record.”
He added that 3,800 nuclear fuel storage canisters exist in the United States managed by Holtec and its competitors, including TransNuclear and Orano, and that no leakages have occurred.
Spent nuclear fuel also has been transported in casks for 60 years across the United States, with 1,300 shipments from commercial power plants and 850 shipments from Navy vessels.
“There has never been a release, ever,” he said. “So I guess I reaffirm that what we are doing is not new to the nation. It is a continuation of a process and laws already in place.”
A couple of the committee members questioned him about possible incidents because of what they have read or heard, with Mayer reiterating that he knows of no accident and would have to look into what they were talking about.
Mayer discussed many other topics, including the many safety tests done on casks and canisters, on why the site in Lea County midway between Carlsbad and Hobbs was chosen, why the project will not harm oil and gas or other geological formations, and the plans to have armed transport of the casks from power plants to the site on rail lines that would pass through many New Mexico cities, including Roswell.
The proposed 330-acre facility is to be built on 1,040 acres. It would store 500 canisters of spent nuclear fuel underground in its first phase and up to 10,000 canisters if fully built out over 20 phases.
Holtec is expecting a license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2023. The company began the licensing process in 2017 after the Eddy-Lea Energy Alliance (ELEA), which consists of county and municipal officials from Eddy and Lea counties and which owns the land to be used, approached the company about the project as the federal government began requesting possible interim storage sites.
The NRC announced on July 13 that it most likely will issue Holtec's license. That announcement came as the NRC released a final Environmental Impact Study (EIS) conducted by the commission in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the New Mexico Environment Department. It concluded that the impact of the project during construction, operations and decommissioning would be small — defined as “undetectable” or too minor to “destabilize” or “noticeably alter” — for most areas it examined, including soils, water, air quality, land use, transportation and public and occupational health. No impact on any area was considered more than “moderate” — defined as noticeable but not destabilizing — and in some areas a “moderate impact” could be considered a positive.
That includes for the economics of the area, since the project would mean $130 million in capital investment for the first phase and up to $3 billion for all 20 phases. Construction would mean 200 jobs. The project also would provide an estimated $15 million to $20 million a year during operations for ELEA under a revenue-sharing agreement.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan and many other state and federal elected officials have said they will work to oppose the project, which will still need construction permits even if given a license by the NRC.
Oil and gas industry member Tom Jennings of Roswell has been a vocal opponent for many reasons, including the potential danger involved in transporting spent nuclear fuel across New Mexico rail lines and the possible risk to the Permian Basin.
“It is sitting in the middle of our largest strategic petroleum reserves” Jennings said, “and, if there is an accident, it could be devastating to our state, our national security and our oil and gas industry.”
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn (D-Las Cruces) plans to reintroduce legislation in 2023 that would ban high-level nuclear waste or at least the permits for such projects in New Mexico, similar to legislation Texas has already adopted.
“People shouldn't confuse this with WIPP at all,” Steinborn said, referring to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad that stores low-level radioactive waste underground for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Steinborn said that he considers the final EIS report to be “incomplete” in many ways and not an absolute assurance of safety for New Mexico. He also said that he thinks the citizens of Roswell should be very concerned about having the spent nuclear fuel transported through the city over many years as the waste comes to the site and as it leaves the site for a permanent storage facility, yet to be built.
Mayer said that the Price Anderson Act ensures that federal money is available to deal with major nuclear accidents, but Steinborn emphasized that local first responders would have to deal with incidents.
Eileen O'Shaughnessy, an organizer with the Nuclear Issues Study Group, also made a point that New Mexico should not be expected to store waste generated elsewhere for the benefit of others.
A couple of Science, Technology and Telecommunications members also expressed concern that the federal government has yet to build the permanent waste repository it has promised, which makes them fear that New Mexico would become the permanent site. Mayer said that “by law and by license” the Lea County storage site could not be a permanent storage facility.
While several committee members expressed their support for Holtec and asked what they could do to help the project, committee Vice Chair Rep. Debra Sariñana (D-Albuquerque) closed the discussion voicing many concerns and criticisms. She said that 40% of the state doesn't support the proposed site.
“I just wonder if this is a good thing,” she said. “I know it is for this part of the state, but is it for the rest of the state?”
