A representative of Holtec International who met with state legislators in Hobbs on Thursday answered many questions about the safety of a proposed nuclear waste interim storage site that Holtec and Eddy and Lea county officials want to build in southeastern New Mexico, but the project continues to face a lot of opposition from many in the state.

Ed Mayer, a Holtec project director, told members of the Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee that Holtec has never experienced what the company considers to be an accident during the 24 years it has been operating more than 137 nuclear power plants and nuclear waste storage sites in the United States and across the world.