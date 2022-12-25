Homeless people who died this year remembered

About a dozen people gathered Wednesday night to commemorate four homeless people who died in Roswell this year.

 Contributed, Melanie Deason

A dozen residents marked National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Wednesday with a candlelight ceremony. The idea for holding this local memorial ceremony came about after the discovery over the weekend of someone who had died while homeless.

Johnny Perez, 56, was found dead Sunday afternoon inside the cab of a pickup truck parked behind a building in the 100 block of East Second Street. There were no signs of foul play, but his specific cause of death remains undetermined.