A dozen residents marked National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Wednesday with a candlelight ceremony. The idea for holding this local memorial ceremony came about after the discovery over the weekend of someone who had died while homeless.
Johnny Perez, 56, was found dead Sunday afternoon inside the cab of a pickup truck parked behind a building in the 100 block of East Second Street. There were no signs of foul play, but his specific cause of death remains undetermined.
There will be an autopsy conducted on Perez to better pinpoint a cause, according to a spokesman for the city. The temperature had dropped to less than 20 degrees before daylight on Sunday. Homeless advocates say the weather could have at least contributed to Perez's death.
Cisco Walker, a local pastor, said Thursday he knew Perez and believes the man had been homeless for about a decade. While some questioned why Perez didn’t attempt to obtain aid as a veteran, Walker explained that people who are homeless “have complicated and intricate problems.”
Walker and resident Melanie Deason, both involved with putting together the memorial gathering, said Perez was also a Gulf War veteran who had been dealing with alcohol addiction. Deason said she believes this was the first local gathering for the purpose of remembering people who died during the year as a result of being unhoused. The day of remembrance is held on the first day of winter, which is the longest night of the year.
During these memorials it’s common for someone to read aloud the names of the homeless people who died in their community. The names of two men found dead in Roswell on July 12 are now known. Both are thought to have been homeless: Donald Ray Hansen, 60, and Richard L. Bussey, 53. They were found at different times and locations. Neither one died as a result of foul play, the city has reported.
Enrique Moreno, director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief, said in July that summer heat might have played a role in both men's deaths.
A fourth person, Tina McCleery, was remembered Wednesday night. She died on Oct. 3 after living on a bench between the Roswell Convention Center and Roswell Museum. Homicide was ruled out as a cause of her death.
McCleery, Hansen and Bussey were the subjects of another local memorial service on Oct. 22 near the bench where McCleery had been staying. The names of the two men were unknown at that point.
Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings and Interim City Manager Mike Mathews have been looking for a place to operate a warming and cooling station that could provide relief to those who are unhoused, Jennings said.
“I was really hoping we could find a place but we haven’t found one yet,” he said Thursday.
Some local school campuses with buildings no longer in use by students have been converted into storage spaces. Any building would have to have an adequate number of restrooms so there would always be some available while others are being cleaned, for example. Further complicating matters is that “right now, we don’t have any money to reimburse (for it),” he stressed.
The Roswell Adult Center had been used in the past but is now considered no longer viable, he said.
Also needed would be an adequate number of volunteers to operate a station, both men and women, Jennings said. Jennings asked that anyone who has — or has knowledge about — a suitable location to aid homeless people during extreme weather conditions contact the city.
Temperatures fell dramatically across most of the country — including Roswell — and were predicted to remain extremely low until Christmas Day, the National Weather Service reported. Deason said the lack of a warming station needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. “We cannot wait,” she said.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
