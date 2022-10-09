On Oct. 2 at 10:18 a.m. $500 in tires, $1,000 in horse saddles and $200 in horse bridles were reported stolen from a 400 block of East 2nd Street address.
Arrests/citations
Cesar Ricardo Gutierrez was charged Sept. 30 at 2:38 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member at a 2300 block of North Main Street address.
Manuel Ray Lemos was charged with breaking and entering Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. at a 400 block of East Summit Street address.
Jonathan Landin-Baca was charged Oct. 1 at 1:56 a.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 400 block of East Summit Street.
Victoria Hernandez was charged with shooting at a dwelling, occupied building or from a motor vehicle Oct. 3 at 6:53 p.m. at a 600 block of South Kansas Avenue residence.
Mariah Monique Aragon was charged Oct. 5 at 9:52 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1100 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Amy Martinez was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Oct. 5 at 8:51 p.m. while in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Adrian Joseph Leos was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Oct. 6 at 9:50 p.m. while in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
Police responded Sept. 30 at 1:55 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 2300 block of North Main Street. A $200 window was reported damaged.
On Oct. 1 at 12:51 a.m. a $700 iPhone was reported damaged at an 1100 block of East 1st Street location.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 1 at 2:47 a.m. to the 3000 block of Bandolina Avenue in reference to a criminal damage call. Two vehicle windows valued at $500 and a $5 house plant were reported damaged.
A $500 window was reported damaged Oct. 1 at 5:04 p.m. at a 600 block of Cherry Street address.
Officers responded Oct. 2 at 3:13 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1600 block of North Kansas Avenue. A $150 window was reported damaged.
A $400 window was reported damaged Oct. 3 at 6:12 a.m. at a 1200 block of North Kansas Avenue address.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of North Union Avenue Oct. 3 at 8:10 a.m. A $600 glass door was reported damaged.
On Oct. 3 at 3:45 p.m. police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 3500 block of Pearson Drive. A 2016 Suburban was reported to have sustained $600 in damage.
Police responded Oct. 5 at 12:11 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 100 block of West Hobbs Street. A 2018 Nissan Rogue reportedly sustained $375 in damage.
A $100 tire was reported damaged Oct. 6 at 4:12 p.m. at a 2500 block of North Main Street address.
Larcenies/thefts
A 2015 Dodge was reported stolen Sept. 30 at 6:35 a.m. from a 1200 block of West McGaffey Street address.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 1 at 8:08 a.m. to a 2700 block of Coronado Drive address in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle. A $450 pair of Oakley sunglasses and a $50 wallet were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 1 at 11:32 a.m. to the 300 block of West Alameda Street in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 2005 Ford Excursion was reported stolen.
A trunk valued at $300 was reported damaged Oct. 3 at 12:18 a.m. at an 1100 block of South Main Street address.
Police responded to an embezzlement call Oct. 3 at 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Cash in the amount of $360 was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the scene of a larceny shoplifting Oct. 4 at 4:34 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Main Street. The following items were reported stolen: $19.99 in shoes; a $19.99 sweater; $16.99 in light bulbs; a $1.99 night light; an $89.99 hair trimmer; and a $5.99 toy car.
On Oct. 5 at 9:05 p.m. three dresses with a combined value of $60; a $10 pet costume; $10 candle wax warmer; and $25 in candle wax were reported stolen from a 400 block of Saucedo Avenue residence.
A vehicle burglary was reported Oct. 6 at 7:23 a.m. at a 900 block of Pecan Drive location. A $450 Glock 48 was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue Oct. 6 at 9:16 a.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1998 Honda was reported stolen.
Police responded to a wire fraud Oct. 6 at 10:33 a.m. at a zero block of University Boulevard address. Some $4,064.25 was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to a call involving wire fraud on Oct. 6 at 11:49 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Delaware Avenue. Money in the amount of $53,249.42 was reported stolen.
