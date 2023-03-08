Stripper Well

A proposal by Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) to provide a $12,000 tax credit to operators of low-producing oil and gas wells, also known as stripper wells, to purchase low Vapor Reduction Units failed to make it into the omnibus tax bill crafted by the New Mexico House Taxation and Revenue Committee.

 Clarke Condé Photo

With less than two weeks remaining in the current legislative session, a massive package of changes to New Mexico's tax code was unveiled Monday.

House Bill 547, a $959 million, 70-page omnibus tax bill crafted by the New Mexico House Taxation and Revenue Committee, was released. Its members moved 9 to 5 to send it out of committee. The panel's five Republicans voted against passage. It now heads to the full House for consideration.