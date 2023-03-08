With less than two weeks remaining in the current legislative session, a massive package of changes to New Mexico's tax code was unveiled Monday.
House Bill 547, a $959 million, 70-page omnibus tax bill crafted by the New Mexico House Taxation and Revenue Committee, was released. Its members moved 9 to 5 to send it out of committee. The panel's five Republicans voted against passage. It now heads to the full House for consideration.
The proposal is just one of many as the state is seeking to leverage New Mexico's record $3.5 billion revenue surplus to make long-sought-after changes to the state's tax system.
House Taxation and Revenue Committee Chair Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) portrayed the package as an ambitious effort to make a far-reaching generational change via the tax code.
“Like our state budget, our tax policy should reflect our New Mexican values. HB 547 puts money into the pockets of working parents, retirees, and veterans, while bolstering small businesses and supporting climate goals,” Lente said in a press release.
The bill creates an additional personal income tax bracket, reduces the Gross Receipts tax over two years, provides one-time tax rebates and raises some taxes on liquor and cigars. It also broadens the state's child tax credit, extends a property tax exemption for military veterans and increases the type of healthcare workers eligible for the rural healthcare practitioners tax credit.
For years, lawmakers have sought but failed to achieve broad tax reform. But with the state experiencing a $3.6 billion surplus, many believe the state has a rare chance to make sweeping changes.
“We are fortunate enough right now to have sufficient funds to be looking at rebalancing how we draw revenues in this state and that is what this package does and that is tax reform,” Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), a member of the committee, said.
Package details
According to the Fiscal Impact Report for House Bill 547, some of the modifications that would be made to the tax code include:
Gross Receipts Taxes: The state's Gross Receipts Tax, which was reduced last year by 0.25%, will be further trimmed by half a percent over two years. Provisions of the tax on goods and services in New Mexico would fall by 0.375% in FY24 and then by another 0.125% in FY25. That would decrease the tax from 4.875% to 4.375%
Personal income taxes: House Bill 4 establishes an additional 6.5% tax bracket for single filers who make between $133,500 and $333,500 in annual income, as well as joint filers who make between $200,000 and $500,000. Taxes for the top income bracket would rise from 5.9% to 6.9% for single filers making $333,500 or more and joint filers making $500,000 or more. The Fiscal Impact Report indicates taxpayers in the 6.5% and 6.9% brackets are estimated to make up 5% and 0.4% of New Mexico taxpayers respectively. However, filers in most income tax brackets would see a drop in their tax burden. The Legislative Finance Committee projects single filers making less than $152,000 and joint filers making $277,000 in income will see their taxes reduced, while those making more than that will experience a tax increase.
Corporate income tax: The state would have a single corporate tax rate of 5.9%. Per the Fiscal Impact statement, New Mexico currently has two corporate tax rates: 4.8% and 5.9%.
Capital Gains Tax deduction: Currently in New Mexico, an individual can receive an exemption of $1,000 or 40%, whichever is greater, from their taxed individual personal income. House Bill 547 would cap that amount at $2,500.
Tax Rebates: New Mexico residents who filed a state tax return in tax year 2021 will receive a one-time tax rebate of $300 for single filers and $600 for joint filers. The rebate, the fiscal impact report indicates, will cost $439.6 million from the state's general fund. However, that is less than the rebates of $750 for single filers and $1500 for joint filers proposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at the start of the session. Lente told the Committee Monday the rebate amounts were slimmed down because enacting the rebates at the level prescribed by the governor would consume nearly all of the $1 billion limit committee members had to work within.
Child tax credit: A provision of House Bill 547 will boost the child tax credit for the three lowest income tax levels, according to the Fiscal impact report. The credit will also be adjusted annually to rise with the rate of inflation.
Other portions of the bill will raise the state's liquor excise tax by $0.15 and scrap the tax on cigars.
Credits: Tax credits are also in the bill including $2,500 for purchases of electric vehicles, or $4,000 for low-income households. An additional $300 tax credit would be available for the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging stations. The amount of credits available for vehicle purchases would be capped at $10 million and for charging stations at $1 million.
Additionally, House Bill 547 adds pharmacists, marriage counselors and family therapists, social workers, substance abuse counselors, registered nurses and physical therapists to the list of medical care providers eligible for the $3,000 annual rural health practitioners tax credit, an effort to deal with shortages of healthcare providers in rural areas.
Lente told the committee before they approved the package that the end product was the result of 48 days of collaboration and discussions between all committee members. The committee had considered but tabled about 50 bills that had a fiscal impact. After going through a vetting process, about 20 of them were included in the final package.
Critics
The bill does have some detractors who believe it does not do not enough.
Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), who sits on the committee, said the bill does contain some elements that he does like, such as a provision that increases the amount of money generated from vehicle excise taxes that goes towards the upkeep of roads. “That's probably the best thing in the bill,” he said.
But given the influx in surplus dollars coming into state coffers, Townsend believes more could have been done to incentivize job creation, such as reducing the personal income taxes of high-income earners, cutting GRT by a larger amount and addressing the pyramiding in GRT, where business-to-business transactions are taxed. “There's nothing that cures New Mexico's problems any quicker than creating jobs and I don't think this package does anything to create jobs,” he said.
Emissions tax credit
One measure that was not included in the final bill was House Bill 350, a proposal by Townsend to provide a $12,000 tax credit to operators of low-producing oil and gas wells, also known as stripper wells, to purchase low Vapor Reduction Units, or VRUs.
According to the U.S. Energy Administration, such wells yield 10 to 15 barrels of oil a day but are responsible for half of all methane emissions. To receive a credit, an operator would have to include evidence the installation of the unit caused a reduction of emissions. Credits paid out to the state would have amounted to $100 million annually over five years.
Because the gas captured can later be sold, critics of the proposal argued the credit amount to giving a credit to operators for installing something that is already in their economic interest to do.
Townsend though says the bill would increase the life of such wells that bring in significant revenue to the state while allowing operators to go beyond the state's existing rules to curb emissions. It was temporarily tabled last week and was among the bills under consideration to included in House Bill 547.
On Tuesday, Townsend said he believed the chances were slim that it would ultimately be included in the omnibus tax package, but continues to believe it was a good proposal.
“I don't know of a single solitary thing that we could have done in New Mexico with a hundred million dollars that would have had an immediate impact and a more long-lasting impact on controlling emissions than House Bill 350,” he said.
