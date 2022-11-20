The Roswell mayor and City Councilor Robert Corn contend that they don't know if the city has any money this year to fund an infrastructure reimbursement program intended to promote home building and address what has been considered for years to be a significant housing shortage in Roswell.
Mayor Tim Jennings and Corn said during a Legal Committee meeting Thursday that they support the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) passed in October 2021 before they were elected to city offices in March, but that the city has little, if any, available funds to allocate. Corn also is chairman of the city's Finance Committee. The Legal Committee was considering a resolution to renew the MIRP for the current year and to provide $750,000 for it.
Jennings said during the committee meeting that the city is “bankrupt,” but he clarified Friday that the city is not insolvent or unable to meet current financial obligations. He explained instead that the city might not have any “disposable money” to allocate for the program for the current 2022-23 fiscal year. “We have to watch every penny right now,” Jennings said. “There is no extra money.”
He also said that he and the newly elected city councilors were unaware of a need to fund the program when they passed the 2022-23 budget, with the final budget approved July 26. “We were all new,” he said. “We didn't know about that obligation. They didn't tell us about it.” In his remarks, Jennings referred primarily to the former city manager, who has resigned, but also talked about city staff and other city councilors.
Jennings and Corn said that they will need to review the city's first-quarter financial reports showing expenses and revenues for July 1 to Sept. 30 before knowing exactly where city financials stand or projections for 2023. They expect those reports to be ready around the first week of December.
“If I could write you guys a check tonight, I would do it,” said Corn. “I am all in favor of this deal, but my responsibility is to the taxpayers and the state and the city of Roswell. It is not just this program I am worried about."
As passed in 2021, the MIRP provides developers with up to $10,000 a lot for single-family homes to reimburse them for sewer and water lines, sidewalks and street improvements. Developers of multifamily housing can get up to $5,000 per unit. A maximum of $200,000 is allowed under an approved developers' agreement, with reimbursements to occur after housing units are issued certificates of occupancy. The program determines reimbursements by the square footage of infrastructure installed for livable spaces. It provides for $20 per square foot reimbursement south of Second Street and $10 a square foot north of Second Street to encourage building in the south part of the city, which has a greater need for new housing.
Community Development Director Kevin Maevers said that the city has three development agreements waiting to be approved, for a total of 47 single-family homes. Other agreements already approved by the city council are for 38 multifamily units. That would create a possible reimbursement total of $237,000. But only seven months remain in the current fiscal year. Current and former city councilors at the Legal Committee meeting, as well as Bill Dennis, one of the homebuilders with a proposed agreement, said probably few housing units would be finished by June, which could reduce the amount needed to be obligated for the current fiscal year.
Jim Mitchell and Dan Dattola, two of the developers for the master-planned subdivision The Oaks, also attended the meeting. They said they won't have all 75 houses they intend to do on a yearly basis finished by fiscal year-end either. They urged councilors to approve a resolution and some funding, saying they counted on the reimbursements when they purchased the land in northwest Roswell and started work.
They also said they will pass the money onto homebuilders to get them to build here and presented financial information about how the city would receive returns on its money in a little more than a year through property taxes and the gross receipt taxes on house sales alone, not counting the income earned from new construction activity or new residents moving here.
“It is not a problem,” said Mitchell. “It is a gift to the city of Roswell, but nobody can see it. … I will make you money 10 times over.” Committee members didn't vote on the resolution, deciding instead to send it to the Finance Committee. That group is scheduled to meet the first Thursday of the month.