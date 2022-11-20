Legal Committee members

Mayor Tim Jennings, right, and Roswell City Council Legal Committee members Cristina Arnold and Robert Corn listen to discussions about the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program during a Thursday meeting at City Hall.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The Roswell mayor and City Councilor Robert Corn contend that they don't know if the city has any money this year to fund an infrastructure reimbursement program intended to promote home building and address what has been considered for years to be a significant housing shortage in Roswell.

Mayor Tim Jennings and Corn said during a Legal Committee meeting Thursday that they support the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) passed in October 2021 before they were elected to city offices in March, but that the city has little, if any, available funds to allocate. Corn also is chairman of the city's Finance Committee. The Legal Committee was considering a resolution to renew the MIRP for the current year and to provide $750,000 for it.