The Board of Commissioners for the Eastern Regional Housing Authority has agreed to take over the low-income housing units and other assets of the city of Alamogordo Housing Authority.
The board and staff convened remotely and in-person at its main administrative office on East Reed Street in Roswell for only about 5 minutes Monday afternoon before commissioners voted unanimously for the transaction.
The Alamogordo City Council had voted to close its housing authority and transfer its assets during its July 12 meeting.
Executive Director Chris Herbert told commissioners that the Alamogordo authority has significant reserves of $1.3 million as well as about $1 million in operational funds. But he said that the authority is behind on its capital projects work.
“I believe a part of what may have stimulated this may have been the fact that they are a bit behind on their capital fund work, so that will require some work on our part,” Herbert said.
He added that he anticipates the eventual transfer of all the Alamogordo staff will be fairly easy.
“Their employees have very similar benefit packages to ours, so I think the transfer of their employees will be fairly simple,” he said.
Herbert had said in an interview last week that the transfer still will require the approval of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which he said usually takes three to six months.
In response to a commissioner question, Herbert said that ERHA will manage employees and their operations until the official takeover occurs.
Board Chair Michael O'Hara of Otero County, where Alamogordo is located, said that he had been waiting for about 15 years for this decision.
He said he thought the “good people of Alamogordo” realized that the ERHA was a “little more capable of providing affordable, clean housing.”
The Alamogordo public housing units total 221, according to Stephanie Hernandez, Alamogordo assistant city manager. Seventy units are in the Alta Vista complex, while 150 units are in Plaza Hacienda. There is also a separate single-family home that Hernandez referred to as a “scatter site.”
Hernandez said the city has operated the housing authority since 1992.
The ERHA covers 12 counties in the eastern portion of the state. It is one of three remaining state-governed public housing authorities that manage federal funding to own and operate public housing and to provide housing benefits and other services to low-income residents and veterans.
ERHA has taken over about six independent and city-operated housing authorities in the eastern part of the state since 2009.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
