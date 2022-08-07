Bone Springs Art Space in Roswell is not just where ceramicist Miranda Howe creates art.
It’s the place where she teaches others to exercise their creativity, where she and other artists sell and exhibit their work, and it is a place for the community to experience art.
Howe purchased the three-story structure in 2014. It used to be a location where Conoco Oil operated, in a neighborhood that today has been envisioned as an artistic and cultural destination.
There’s a large door in the back of the art space that used to open up so workers could easily take hold of deliveries that came by train from a rail spur outside the door, Howe said.
It also contains one of the area’s first electric elevators. Because of its age, it’s not for use by visitors.
The interior design of the building was of its era — the turn of the 20th century — with red brick and warm-toned wood highly visible on the main floor.
“As soon as you walk in, it feels warm,” Howe explained.
Her parents, artist Elaine Howe and contractor Tom Howe, helped her bring forth a repurposed interior design that allows the building’s and community’s past to be on display while also making it a multi-use art space.
She pointed to a sliding door of glass and wood. Tom Howe obtained what is now reclaimed wood from the New Mexico Military Institute to construct it, for example.
Her family is filled with creative people. Her parents also have two sons who are artists: Logan and Jeremy Howe. Items they've created can be seen and purchased in the Bone Springs Art Space gift shop.
Other family members with artistic talent include writer and photojournalist Walt Wiggins and painter Kim Wiggins.
Howe's grandfather, Bill Wiggins, only stopped painting two days before his death in 2012, at the age of 94, she said. There is a drawing of her grandfather’s in her studio.
Howe was looking to acquire studio space several years ago when she started looking for a location. She ended up buying the old Conoco building in 2014. The site in the 200 block of East Walnut Street has about 6,600 square feet of space total.
The extra space ultimately would allow her to use the building in ways that could make it a community asset by featuring event space for rent and class space.
She sells art made by other local artists or artists who have ties to the area.
She took her time with the renovation process and opened the art space in 2018. On the main floor is the exhibit area, gift shop and where she creates her own pieces of art. She uses the third floor for storage now but eventually plans to develop it into a space for visiting artists.
The basement is where Howe teaches art classes for students of all ages. She likes to limit class sizes to 12 students so she can provide them with ample guidance from start to finish.
Though her favorite medium is ceramics, most any art form could be the basis of a class — especially when children are the learners, she said.
“I like to provide a variety of materials,” Howe explained. “Things they don’t have access to normally.”
While there is good quality art education in local schools, teaching independently allows her and her students more time to think through and complete artwork.
Other classes — especially those for adults — are based on artwork created by professionals currently on display.
“People are looking for creative experience,” she explained.
Howe introduced a class titled “Dirty Dozen.” She said it has attracted learners from all walks of life.
These monthly, three-hour sessions are for adults with little or no experience with ceramics or making other forms of art. Students are guided through the process of creating a ceramic piece.
Once they complete their artwork, they leave them for Howe to heat in the kiln. The students pick up their finished items in about a week.
“It provides tactile experience that’s also a safe one with a high degree of success,” Howe explained.
Another course for adults is “Read, Watch, Make.” After reading a book highlighting a particular artist, the class meets to discuss the book, eat and watch a movie about the same artist. The next day, the students return to create a piece of art in a signature style of that artist.
When the artist highlighted was Michelangelo, the students learned about his life and artistry by reading a biography about the artist by author Irving Stone, “The Agony and the Ecstasy,” in preparation for the class.
They came to the first class and discussed the book, enjoyed a meal and watched the film of the same name starring Charleton Heston and Rex Harrison.
They all returned the next day for some fresco painting, which was the style Michelangelo used to create the images on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
“It’s a really nice way to get to know an artist we’ve all heard about,” she commented.
Large cities have plenty of “cool” art buildings, but in Roswell, “Bone Springs is the coolest gallery-art space,” said Nancy Fleming, a local artist who is director of the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art and a certified art teacher.
The two women have worked together on a variety of endeavors as artists and on other community efforts. She describes Howe as someone who can carefully plan and execute projects.
That type of thought process is why Howe is likely to be someone whose decisions will have a lasting impact on the future of Roswell, Fleming said.
Howe has a vision of the neighborhood as a vibrant location for art and commerce. Both women said the art space could provide an anchor in that type of commercial area.
“We’re super-lucky she scouted the space out, spent the time and money to trick it out," Fleming said. "It offers amazing programming that Roswell didn’t have before.”
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
