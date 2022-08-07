2020807-HoweSundaySpotlight5

A portion of the floor where art instruction goes on at Bone Springs Art Space in Roswell is shown here. Owner Miranda Howe provides classes for youths and adults.

 Terri Harber Photo

Bone Springs Art Space in Roswell is not just where ceramicist Miranda Howe creates art.

It’s the place where she teaches others to exercise their creativity, where she and other artists sell and exhibit their work, and it is a place for the community to experience art. 