The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico recently awarded scholarships to six high school seniors, courtesy of the Linda Hays Trust.
The scholarships awarded and their recipients were:
• HSSNM Humanities/Arts Scholarships, $1,250: Chase J. Wayne Williamson, Ft. Sumner; Noam Mayr Emerson-Fleming, New Mexico Military Institute.
• HSSNM STEM Scholarships, $1,250: Sydney Rozan Crow, Goddard High School; Zoey Elexis Stewart, Dexter High School.
• HSSNM Character Scholarships, $1,250: Talyssa Jolie Espinoza, Roswell High School; Irene Cruz, Dexter High School.
The scholarships were entrusted to the HSSNM through the Linda Hays trust thanks to Troy Hays. The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico wished their recipients — and all 2022 graduates — the best.