An organizer of the 2022 Chaves County Health Expo said that the Saturday event that occurred inside and outside the Roswell Convention Center was well-attended and also involved a large number of vendors.

After a 5K run and walk at 7 a.m. to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln and Chaves Counties, the four-hour Expo began at 8 a.m., with a proclamation read by Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings declaring Chaves County Health Council Day.