An organizer of the 2022 Chaves County Health Expo said that the Saturday event that occurred inside and outside the Roswell Convention Center was well-attended and also involved a large number of vendors.
After a 5K run and walk at 7 a.m. to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln and Chaves Counties, the four-hour Expo began at 8 a.m., with a proclamation read by Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings declaring Chaves County Health Council Day.
Jennifer Smith, Health Council vice chair and a lead organizer of the Health Expo, said that more than 500 people attended and about 300 people volunteered or worked in the vendor booths. About 94 booth spaces were run by about 50 different health, educational, public safety and community service organizations that serve county residents.
About 20 people also received free mammograms paid for by the Health Council, which received a United Way grant for the purpose. Free COVID vaccinations also were provided. Many different health screenings, including vision tests for kids, also were available.
The vendors included the hospitals in Roswell, medical providers, mental and behavioral health providers, dentists, insurance companies, home health and hospice providers, nonprofit youth-oriented and health-oriented groups, and law enforcement and anti-DWI groups. Also represented were the New Mexico Department of Health, colleges and job training programs, medical schools, medical research organizations, early childhood development programs, programs serving the developmentally delayed or challenged, and city of Roswell departments.
In addition to giveaways of office supplies, school supplies and backpacks offered by some vendors, people attending could be entered in drawings to win bikes, scooters, gift cards and other items.
The Chaves County Health Council is one of 42 county and tribal organizations established by state law to collect and analyze data and information about public health needs and priorities; to evaluate available care networks, including whether they are equitable and accessible; and to work for improved community health.
This is the fourth year for the local Health Expo, and Smith said the council is planning its next one for the first Saturday of August 2023.