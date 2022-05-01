What we always thought of as normal was permanently changed when the pandemic transformed our world. There are stories of heartbreak and there are those, thankfully, of hope, faith and success. One of the greatest comes from one of Roswell’s own, Donnell Hunter, who ended up being hospitalized due to COVID-19 for more than 500 days.
Hunter and his wife, Ashley, spent time sharing this inspiring tale.
Beginning in late August 2020, Donnell hadn’t yet tested for COVID when he started feeling feverish and short of breath. Believing he would be okay, he continued on. But after testing positive for COVID and pneumonia, Donnell was immediately taken by ambulance to the hospital in Roswell and ended up being airlifted to Albuquerque. Only five days later, he was placed on a ventilator due to complications from the virus.
The day he went on the ventilator would be the start of a nightmare — for more than 500 days, Donnell was in nine hospitals across two states and experienced a number of serious health issues, including, on Christmas morning 2020, a pulmonary embolism.
Ashley said, “The hardest part of this long-haul hospital stay for me was when I couldn’t be with my husband. I struggled with not knowing exactly what he was going through, if he was getting good care, and just the thought of him battling for his life alone.”
For Donnell, the hardest thing was being away from his family.
“Being an active father of young kids — and suddenly not having the right to see them — was definitely the most difficult part,” he said. “I missed a lot of birthdays, sporting events and holidays. And of course, with me being in the hospital, my children were dealing with their own emotions and changes and I couldn’t be there to help them.”
The intense struggles the family was experiencing transformed into a difficult balancing act of taking care of their young kids, dealing with the bills and, for Ashley, becoming a medical advocate for her husband. “My faith in God and the immense support from the community was amazing,” Ashley said. “And I found true joy in helping other families in similar situations advocate for their loved ones.”
Donnell’s ability to fight came from his belief.
“My faith in the Lord is something that’s been instilled in me since I was a young child, so keeping faith that I would survive and overcome all of this was easy,” he said. “The journey to get home, however, was not so easy. I had many scares, battles, sleepless nights, days of pure frustration, as well as days of devastation when we lost family and friends while I was hospitalized.
“But throughout it all, I stood close to the Lord and knew his will for my life would prevail.”
With COVID, Donnell was so short of breath that he couldn’t stand, walk, talk or do any of the simple things he once took for granted. “I had to be put on dialysis for six months as COVID causes kidney problems, and I lost 70 pounds. I was in very rough shape for the majority of my hospital stay, and many doctors told my family they didn’t think I would pull through.”
His COVID battle was not the first health issue he’s had to face. Donnell was only 15 when he suffered kidney failure following a battle with strep throat. By age 20, he was on dialysis. There was a glimmer of hope when he was accepted as a kidney transfer recipient at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ashley said, “Donnell quickly scheduled a trip to Arizona to make sure that everything was in order. However, while there, Donnell was involved in a very serious car accident … This led to him having brain surgery to relieve a hematoma.
“But through the entire ordeal Donnell did what he always does — kept fighting.”
Eventually, Donnell’s life was forever changed in May 2015 when he received a new kidney.
Donnell began a career and was able to live life to the fullest. But he endured another battle with illness in 2017 when he was hospitalized with histoplasmosis, a fungal infection common in the eastern part of the country.
With doctors fearful he wouldn’t make it through, Donnell fought to stay alive and eventually was able to return to his family.
Some doctors had a similar response about Donnell’s recovery chances when it came to COVID. None of them were very promising.
But, Ashley said, “I kept telling them all the same thing. ‘I get what you are saying … but you are not dealing with a normal person. He has been fighting for his life for nearly all of his life.”
Donnell remembers the day when he heard he might be coming back to Roswell. “I was so excited. I was ready to go to bed so I could be one day closer to going home. My wife and family had to do extensive training to be able to bring me home, and they were pushing everything to move as quickly as possible.
“I had decided, with or without the doctor’s blessing, I was leaving. Thankfully, he was on board, and also did everything he could to hurry along the process.”
Since being back in Roswell, the family has learned the protocol they all have to take when it comes to his rehabilitation and recovery. “Of course we are cautious,” Donnell commented, “and do what we can to stay safe. But at the same time, I want to live my life, see people I have missed, and go places I want to go. I don’t live in fear but I do utilize wisdom.”
Donnell las long been active in the community. An official at youth ballgames, he also competes with friends whenever he gets the chance on the golf course. He held a single-digit handicap until COVID came along.
He is extremely thankful for all the support he’s been shown. “I know people are busy, but to know that people took time out of their day to welcome me home makes me emotional. I go places and am greeted by complete strangers who tell me, ‘I don’t know you, but I have been praying for you.’ And I am truly grateful for those prayers and support, and hope to be able to give back to our community to show my love and appreciation as soon as possible.”
A true fighter, Donnell Hunter was named after his late uncle, who tragically died while playing in a high school football game at the Wool Bowl. Everyone in town knew that name, and Donnell took it upon himself long ago to carry it with pride.
Donnell would like everyone to remember, “Our mind and will is a powerful thing. I would tell anyone going through any sickness to be steadfast in your faith.”