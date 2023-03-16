HVAC project at district complex to cost $9.6 million

The Roswell Independent School District board accepted a staff recommendation for the construction of modern heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for the older wing of the Administrative and Education Services Complex at 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
The work is estimated to cost of $9.6 million to upgrade HVAC on the east side of the building, which is about a century old and faces Kentucky Avenue.
Supt. Brian Luck offered to have staff try again with the RFP and told board members that doing so was “not a problem.”
The board voted 3-2 to move ahead with the district complex project.
Board member Hilda Sanchez said she was concerned that it appears as if students are being given lower priority than staff in this instance. For example, a Mountain View Middle School project that would correct the gym from feeling “like an oven” inside is on a slower timeline, she said.
Bids on the middle school were closer to $400,000 than the estimated $125,000. Efforts to negotiate with contractors regarding a lower cost for the Mountain View project have proven unsuccessful, said Chris Thweatt, chief procurement officer.
The current construction market makes the custom work necessary to do this project easier to obtain these days. Less complicated HVAC jobs, or “off the shelf” and what’s needed at Mountain View, are in high demand after the pandemic, Thweatt said.
Holloway Construction Co. Inc., of Roswell, was awarded the job as a result of a Request for Proposals (RFP) process that consisted of hundreds of pages of documents, including two manual volumes, two addendums and drawings.
The district reached out to six or seven vendors. Staff said they were disappointed by the lack of response to the RFP.
Employees who work on that side of the complex have window cooling units and an old radiator system for heat. Some need to use space heaters to keep staff warm in winter while others need to run both the radiator and cooling units to be comfortable.
The auditorium, offices for instruction and curriculum, and two large training rooms are some of the district functions located on three floors, one of which is a basement.
This project won’t just benefit staff but would also make the auditorium more comfortable, for example. It’s used primarily for the University High School graduation and requires days of keeping its doors open so the temperature inside is at about 78 degrees, Luck said.
“It will have its own separate system,” he explained about the auditorium. “We could flip it on.”
The goal is to begin the project in June and complete it by May of 2024.
The board and district will be looking at Mountain View’s need. Board President Hope Morales said she would like to add the Mountain View HVAC project to the upcoming budget for 2023-24 fiscal year.
Both Sanchez and Board member James Edwards voted against accepting the bid, which will be funded using American Rescue Plan as well as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
In other business:
University and Early College High Schools — The two locations each intend to implement processes that would increase the graduation rate by 5%. Students from a variety of programs at both of these schools also helped deliver presentations about such programs as aerospace engineering, emergency medical technician training and electrical.
Audit — Board members heard about the audit of the RISD’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The auditing firm of Carr, Riggs and Ingram LLC declared the document as clean and presented fairly. Such audits are required by the state. The district had revenues totaling about $150 million in the period ending June 30, 2022.
