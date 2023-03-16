HVAC project at district complex to cost $9.6 million

The Administrative and Education Services Complex of the Roswell Independent School District is slated for a $9.6 million upgrade of HVAC systems in its old wing. Shown here is the public entrance into the complex, which faces Lea Avenue.

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell Independent School District board accepted a staff recommendation for the construction of modern heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for the older wing of the Administrative and Education Services Complex at 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

The work is estimated to cost of $9.6 million to upgrade HVAC on the east side of the building, which is about a century old and faces Kentucky Avenue.