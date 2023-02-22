Ice cream social for AVID kids

 Terri Harber Photo

It was announced recently that the school received its certification as a site for the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, according to school staff. To celebrate, school staff handed out ice cream sandwiches and the students simply hung out in the gym, listened to music and socialized.