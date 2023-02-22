Ice cream social for AVID kids

AVID students at Mountain View Middle School got an ice cream social on Valentine’s Day to mark a very sweet occasion.
It was announced recently that the school received its certification as a site for the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, according to school staff. To celebrate, school staff handed out ice cream sandwiches and the students simply hung out in the gym, listened to music and socialized.
“Today we just wanted to give them a chance to have some fun,” said Christina Cannon, who teaches AVID at Mountain View.
The program’s goal is to close the opportunity gap by preparing students for success in college and careers. This elective course is offered during every class period at Mountain View with 84 students participating, Cannon said.
“We love AVID,” said Principal Brittany Rhoades. “That’s why we celebrated on the day of love.”
Rhoades said the program also fosters good citizenship with community service.
The students had to give something in return for this social event by performing 10 random acts of kindness. Staff members had to witness such behavior and punch a hole into the student’s card for each moment of concern or consideration shown to others.
Cards with 10 holes allowed students entry into the gym — and some ice cream.
“We’re trying to create good humans,” Rhoades explained.
She said that the AVID students deserved a fun event that allowed them some time with "no structure."
Goals for the students are universal. However, activities and strategies used to teach them are age-specific, said Jennifer Cole, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, with the Roswell Independent School District.
Other RISD schools have earned this designation for this school year include Mesa, Sierra and Berrendo middle schools, Roswell and Goddard high schools, as well as Sunset, El Capitan, Military Heights, Missouri Avenue, Nancy Lopez and Valley View elementary schools.
Even elementary students learn how to take structured notes, develop effective study skills and ask significant questions about what they are being taught.
A high school student learns how to do such things as do well with advanced curriculum, achieve their academic potential and become responsible leaders and participants in society. The idea is to teach them how to “control their educational destiny,” the AVID website states.
The program itself was created more than 40 years ago by an English teacher at a San Diego public high school with the idea of helping underserved students learn to succeed academically.
Among groups of students that can be considered as underserved include those from families with low incomes, those who are the first family member planning to attend a college or university, or of Latinx, Hispanic, Black or African-American descent, according to College Countdown, which provides information to parents who are preparing to send their children onto higher education.
Teachers complete specialized training to lead students toward their goals.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.