Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith, left, says he strongly supports developing a program for the area that would provide treatment and services for people with mental illnesses charged with crimes. Other people who attended a Thursday meeting at the Roswell Public Library about the topic included, from left, David Bugarin of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, and Stephan Hancock, a behavioral health supervisor with the New Mexico Corrections Department.

City and county leaders shared some thoughts Thursday afternoon about creating a diversion program to provide people with mental and behavioral health problems with alternatives for treatment rather than jail, with Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith indicating his strong support for developing a program here.

“That is my whole mentality on it: It is going to happen. We want it to happen,” he said. “It is fiscally smart to do it and it is good … for our people.”