City and county leaders shared some thoughts Thursday afternoon about creating a diversion program to provide people with mental and behavioral health problems with alternatives for treatment rather than jail, with Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith indicating his strong support for developing a program here.
“That is my whole mentality on it: It is going to happen. We want it to happen,” he said. “It is fiscally smart to do it and it is good … for our people.”
He added that it would help drop the crime rate, increase public safety and could address some of the homelessness that can result from mental illness or addiction.
Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold, who has been asked to serve as the city council representative for a statewide effort to consider such programs, organized the meeting held at the Roswell Public Library.
People attending included city councilors from Roswell and other municipal elected officials in the area, Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings, county commissioners, city and county staff, law enforcement, corrections department personnel, prosecutors, mental and behavioral health counselors, substance abuse prevention program directors, law enforcement officials and school and college officials.
Arnold said people shouldn't start thinking right away of building a treatment center or developing a large program. She said a program can start small, helping five to 10 people, and that people should think of it as a 10- to 20-year project.
“We can lay out and start developing concepts on how to implement things,” Arnold said.
One of the first steps, she said, is to start thinking about the type of funding that might be available.
She said after the program that she anticipates contacting people who attended the initial meeting to schedule a meeting of people who want to work on a team to develop concepts further.
At the current time, a model being considered is the 11th Circuit Court Mental Health Project based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It's also known as the Jail Diversion Program, or JDP, and was started by Judge Steve Leifman in 2000. The meeting included a viewing of the 2020 documentary about the JDP, “The Definition of Insanity,” which is on YouTube and has aired on PBS.
The documentary focused on some of the people who avoided years in jail by instead getting treatment and services, undergoing monitoring for alcohol and drug use or other program violations, and maintaining regular contact with the court and treatment advisors. Besides helping people live healthy lives, the program aims to destigmatize mental health disorders among all sectors of society, from people who are diagnosed to community members who encounter them.
The documentary also talked about the cost-benefits to the community.
According to the documentary, the cost to keep someone in jail for a year is about $31,000 to $37,000 a year. It is about $10,000 a year for them to receive community-based treatment. In the United States, about 400,000 people with mental illnesses are in jail on any given day at a cost of about $12 billion a year.
The Miami-Dade program started off helping people charged with misdemeanors only, but later expanded to include people charged with less serious felonies. It also grew to include pre-booking diversion where 60,000 specially trained Crisis Intervention Team members from law enforcement and other agencies get people into treatment centers rather than arrest them.
As a result, according to Leifman, the number of arrests in Miami-Dade County dropped from 118,000 a year to about 56,000 a year. Those who complete the Jail Diversion Program had only about a 25% recidivism rate. The program decreased jail bed days in the area by 84,000 a year, allowing the county to close one of its three jails around 2014, saving taxpayers $12 million a year.
Leifman is expected to speak at a New Mexico health summit in October. Similar programs have been introduced elsewhere. Some alternative diversion programs are in use in New Mexico, including in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe. A city staff member said he worked with the Alaska Therapeutic Court, that included separate programs for DWI, drug crimes, veterans and tribal agencies, and which helped train the Miami-Dade program workers.
Chaves County already has some elements that could be built on, according to some meeting attendees, including the Chaves County Mental Health Leadership Council, which includes judges, and the Chaves County Health Council, which involves mental health and substance abuse treatment providers.
The state is also exploring adopting legislation that would fund one-year transitional housing and treatment for people and develop jail diversion programs statewide, with Connie Vigil of the Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance leading that initiative. A New Mexico Supreme Court Commission on Mental Health and Competency also has just started to meet to develop solutions that would include diversion programs as well as other methods to reduce criminal activity by and criminal sentences for the mentally ill.
Smith said that, in his experience, people with problems often will find reasons to avoid entering treatment. He thinks that people facing the possibility of prison might be more willing to consider it.
“If they are in front of a judge and they are facing serious jail time or prison time, this could be something that could jog them to rearrange their priorities,” he said. “That is why you get a better success rate as far as them participating in something like this.”
He added that he thinks the people who attended the meeting and will work to develop a diversion program have the same goal.
“The same goal is that we want to make Roswell a better city and we want to take care of all the people in Roswell,” Smith said, “which includes the people who suffer from mental health and suffer from addiction.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.