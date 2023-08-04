In love with the game

As a child, Sharon Butler admired dragonflies. On Tuesday, she wore a dragonfly necklace to the New Mexico Military Institute to watch her friends play tennis, another of Butler's enthusiasms.
“My mother bought me a net. I could catch butterflies but never dragonflies,” Butler shares. She wears a lightweight white shirt; at 8:30 a.m. the temperature is more than 80 degrees. “The dragonflies are too fast.”
Butler’s parents also encouraged fancy footwork behind a tennis net. “My parents taught me tennis when I was nine years old. Every time I could get people on the court with me, I’d drag them out.”
The other players at NMMI on Tuesday echoed Butler’s lifelong love of tennis. They’re hoping more people in Roswell will join them on the courts. Kim Hitchock, who has been playing since 1995, usually for two hours a pop, says, “Tennis is exercise for life.”
“I live at the tennis courts,” reveals Ed Maidment, who started playing when he was 26 and is now 53. Maidment is drawn to competitive pursuit. “I can’t master tennis. Tennis is always a challenge.”
“It’s the best sport in the world,” Butler declares. “The game is what draws me. Good for your heart and your mind.”
Zoey Williams, 14, often plays with her older sister Avery, who is 16. The pair made it all the way to state semifinals in May, “a big deal for their age,” affirms coach Jack Batson.
The sisters picked up tennis by chance. “A mutual friend invited us to play,” Zoey explains. A 64-ounce water bottle with ombre-patterned aqua and lavender sits near her feet, dented from falling off a top bunk at summer camp.
“We didn’t really think we’d be playing for the rest of our childhoods.” A love of tennis means they sometimes play four hours a day. The heat is part of the training.
A dash of tension clouds an otherwise sunny day on the courts, specifically the courts at Cahoon Park where the city painted blue pickleball lines. The different dimensions of a pickleball court confuse even experienced tennis players, the lines crossing and uncrossing in a geometric frenzy.
When the city painted the blue lines on the courts for pickleball, the tennis players migrated to NMMI and Goddard. They complained but didn’t hear back from the city.
In conversation on Tuesday, Cahoon Park was like an ill-fated lover, distant and often invoked.
“Those blue lines? They mess with your eyes when you’re playing tennis,” asserts Brian Bammam, President of the Roswell Tennis Association. “It’s so distracting.”
“The kids are confused. Even the pickleball players are confused,” Maidment argues.
For now, the tennis players are focusing on the good. “Of all the sports, tennis players live longest,” says Hitchock. A 2018 Mayo Clinic study suggests tennis players live an average 9.7 years longer than their sedentary counterparts.
Sandra Weikel, who is treasurer of the Roswell Tennis Association, points out one reason why. “Tennis is the best for longevity because you run and then you stop. People who play tennis don’t tax themselves out.” Unlike the consistent strain of someone who runs long distances, for example, tennis players participate in high-intensity interval training.
“As long as you can walk, you can play,” advocates Sue Ferguson, who began playing when she was 10 and has played ladies doubles twice a week for the last 30 years.
“I’ve played for a long time,” says Larry Reeves. “It’s good exercise and you meet a lot of people.” The social aspect of team sports is another reason the Mayo study speculates those who play tennis live longer.
While many of the players on Tuesday are members of the Roswell Tennis Association, anyone is welcome and encouraged to play on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday mornings beginning at 7:30 a.m. All you need to do is show up at the NMMI courts near the corner of Kentucky Avenue and 17th Street; they’ll put you on a text chain.
Any age or ability are welcome, as evidenced by Stanley Smith kindly offering me a chance to hit a few balls with his racket. “Good footwork,” he insists with an ample dose of positivity and growth mindset as I miss and chase the ball, elusive as Butler’s dragonflies.
The goal is to have fun, enjoy the challenge of tennis and spend time with new friends. “We know there are a lot of people who want to play tennis,” says Batson. “They just need to know we’re out here.”
