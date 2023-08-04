In love with the game

Tennis players enjoy the courts at the New Mexico Military Institute on Tuesday morning where the group's vibe is encouraging and supportive. They're hoping more people in the community will join them.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

As a child, Sharon Butler admired dragonflies. On Tuesday, she wore a dragonfly necklace to the New Mexico Military Institute to watch her friends play tennis, another of Butler's enthusiasms.

“My mother bought me a net. I could catch butterflies but never dragonflies,” Butler shares. She wears a lightweight white shirt; at 8:30 a.m. the temperature is more than 80 degrees. “The dragonflies are too fast.”