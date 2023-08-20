In search of practical solutions, City Councilor embraces community voices

Cristina Arnold in her home Monday morning. The city councilor imagines a roundtable of community voices working to solve Roswell's problems.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

The Portland Loo is what it sounds like — a bathroom. “I talk about the Portland Loo all the time,” says Roswell City Councilor for Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem Cristina Arnold. “I want four of them up and down Main Street.” The public bathroom has open grating at the bottom to discourage crime and is easy to clean with spray hoses.

Roswell businesses have complained about the need for public restrooms. When Arnold hears about a problem, she gathers as many opinions and ideas as she can, reaching out to constituents and other stakeholders. Sometimes, finding a good fix means active listening and taking time to reflect. “Everyone who sees the Portland Loo actually loves the idea because it never popped into their mind.” Innovation is the ticket to solution.