In search of practical solutions, City Councilor embraces community voices

The Portland Loo is what it sounds like — a bathroom. “I talk about the Portland Loo all the time,” says Roswell City Councilor for Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem Cristina Arnold. “I want four of them up and down Main Street.” The public bathroom has open grating at the bottom to discourage crime and is easy to clean with spray hoses.
Roswell businesses have complained about the need for public restrooms. When Arnold hears about a problem, she gathers as many opinions and ideas as she can, reaching out to constituents and other stakeholders. Sometimes, finding a good fix means active listening and taking time to reflect. “Everyone who sees the Portland Loo actually loves the idea because it never popped into their mind.” Innovation is the ticket to solution.
Arnold is a public leader who, as she seeks groundbreaking resolutions to Roswell’s problems, values gathering multiple perspectives and opinions. Other voices are part of the equation. “Everything is about timing. It happens all the time. I’ll put two and two together.”
At a community group meeting on Monday, she and other city leaders discuss their vision for Roswell. Arnold describes a roundtable scenario where she and others come together to find creative paths forward. “It’s about getting together and hearing people out. You need to take the time and listen to all sides.”
Nicole Scarpa, a community advocate, spontaneously shared in a separate conversation her experience working with Arnold. “She listens and understands problems. There are all kinds of good things happening in the community right now. It’s a good time for Roswell. And I think a lot of that has to do with Cristina Arnold.”
Arnold’s family has lived in Roswell since the 1930s. “My father taught me the traditions of Roswell,” Arnold says in the dining room of her home. Sunlight streams through gauzy curtains. The traditions include “taking care of each other, no matter what.” Respecting traditions doesn’t mean staying still — “I believe you can respect traditions and values, but you still have to create forward movement.”
Her mother taught her humility — “one of the tenants that I seriously focus on” — and to accept people as they are. “I look for what people are good at. I try to acknowledge their skills and work with them.”
As a compliance paralegal, policy is Arnold’s passion. “I love the intricate ways of the law where three words can affect your life. It’s like a puzzle searching for the word that is creating chaos or that isn’t strong enough. People don’t realize how much the law is in their everyday lives.”
Service is another important value to Arnold in her role as city councilor. “I really am here to assist what people ask me to. I’m serving them.” Recently, she’s worked on helping the local skating community get a new skate complex. “I’m here to help other people implement their passion.” For example, the Reno Air Races will move to another destination after this year; Arnold is working to make Roswell the new location.
Arnold is focused on centralizing city services for Roswell’s underserved populations in an effort to reduce crime. “Crime is a symptom of something greater,” she explains. Bringing resources within the community to a centralized location will reduce some of the behaviors that lead to criminal citations.
Providing greater access to mental health care, particularly for young people, offers another opportunity to shape Roswell’s future. “All of these little variables that seem small to someone who is having an ordinary life is like a mountain to someone going through something.”
Community and compromise create chances for people to thrive. “I’m a big proponent of keeping government within the role of government and then having the community join in. That’s why I’m a part of so many community organizations.”
The Portland Loo is one example among many of how listening, working together and coming up with practical fixes leads to a more effective and safe community for all of us.
When Arnold listens, she hears about problems, but she also hears solutions. “There’s a community here,” Arnold says. “That’s what draws me to Roswell is the connection.”