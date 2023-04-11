It is not the most high-profile project, but the construction effort occurring now at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is a necessary one.
The college has been planning for at least four years to upgrade bathrooms and sewer drainage and piping to three buildings on campus, and demolition is underway on the first phase, the Physical Education Center bathrooms and pipes.
“We are replacing sewer lines that have not been replaced since inception, since that (Walker) Air Base was built,” said Vice President of Business Affairs Rosie Duran, referring to the World War II-era military base that now is occupied by the Roswell Air Center, the college campus and several other entities. “They are going to completely renovate restrooms, with renewed finishes, fixtures, toilets and accessories.”
In all, more than 20 bathrooms and showers will be upgraded in the College Services Center, the Instructional Center and the PE Center, including ensuring that they comply with current standards for the American with Disabilities Act and with physical distancing requirements started during the COVID pandemic.
ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell, who was removing his belongings from the PE Center locker room Monday morning, said, “I'm happy to see it underway.” He also noted that the project was a priority of the college's 2020-25 Facilities Master Plan.
Students will be affected during demolition and construction, according to Duran and Physical Plant Director Ricardo Serrano, in that they will be required to use bathrooms in other buildings until work is complete. The bulk of the work in the Instructional Center, where most classrooms are located, is expected to occur closer to the summer to reduce impacts on students and staff.
Both the college campus and the general public will be affected by the closure of racquetball courts while sewer lines are replaced in that area. Asked if he expects the facilities to be missed, Physical Education Center Director Frank Gonzalez said, “Of course. Anything that is not available for students, staff or the community (will be missed.)” But he also said that he is hoping that a community tournament planned for July will be able to be held. However, Serrano said that the exact completion times for various phases are not known yet. The entire project is due to be completed by December.
Other work in the PE Center includes upgrading the bathrooms and laboratories in the men's and women's bathrooms on two sides of the building. Showers also will be upgraded and enlarged, reducing the number from eight to five in each bathroom. New lockers for both men and women also will be installed.
The college has received two state capital outlay awards for the Legislature for the project, $2.48 million in 2021 and $163,000 in 2023. The remaining $462,000 will come from institutional reserve funds.
After bids were sought and received, Bradbury Stamm Construction of Albuquerque was named general contractor. Several different subcontractors are also involved, including Rhoads Co. of Roswell, which is handling a lot of the plumbing work.
Duran said the college also is working now to complete the campus safety project to add exterior lighting and surveillance cameras and expects to begin work soon to replace the campus' fiber optics backbone.
