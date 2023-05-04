Ingle to seek reelection

Senate District 27 Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales) speaks to the Chaves County Federated Republican Women during their April meeting at the Roswell Convention Center. Ingle, who has served in the New Mexico Senate since 1985, confirmed he will run for reelection next year. The District includes parts of Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea and Roosevelt counties.  

 Alex Ross Photo

The longest-serving current New Mexico senator will run for reelection in 2024, despite some recent speculation that he might not do so.

Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales) told the Roswell Daily Record Wednesday he intends to campaign for an 11th term representing Senate District 27.