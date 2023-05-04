The longest-serving current New Mexico senator will run for reelection in 2024, despite some recent speculation that he might not do so.
Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales) told the Roswell Daily Record Wednesday he intends to campaign for an 11th term representing Senate District 27.
“I think I've done a good job for this district and my seniority means a lot to the people in District 27,” he said. District 27 encompasses parts of Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea and Roosevelt counties.
A 75-year-old dirt farmer, Ingle has been a fixture in the Roundhouse and southeast New Mexico Republican politics since he was elected to the Senate in 1984. He rose up the leadership ladder during his long tenure in office. In 2001, his Republican colleagues elected him Minority Leader, a position he retained until 2021, when he was replaced as leader by Sen. Greg Baca (R-Belen).
Ingle was seen as one of several senators from southeast New Mexico who might opt against another campaign in 2024, leaving seats in reliably Republican territory open for current state representatives to vie for.
House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) had been eyeing Senate District 27. Nibert said he has had discussions with Ingle over the past year and a half, openly expressing interest in the seat. But Nibert has made it clear launching such a campaign hinges on Ingle's plans.
“I will always support him and will not run against him should he seek reelection,” Nibert wrote in a text message about Ingle. When reached Wednesday, Nibert explained his stance had not changed.
“There is no reason for me to get engaged in a race against Senator Ingle,” he said. “If he changes his mind I will be in, if he doesn't change his mind, I will be happy where I'm at.”
Since at least 1990, Ingle has never faced a primary challenger. His bid for reelection in 1996 was the only time during that period Ingle had a general election opponent. That year, he went on to defeat Democrat Travis Foster by nearly 2000 votes. But in 2024, that could change.
Larry “Led” Marker, a small oil producer from Roswell, who garnered 3,950 votes last year in his unsuccessful independent write-in bid for New Mexico Public Land Commissioner, announced last week he will run as a Republican for the District 27 seat.
A self-described “Christian conservative,” Marker is known for signing onto and filing lawsuits against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and helping spearhead an effort to overturn legislation to safeguard access to abortion and gender-affirming care, as well as voting rights through statewide referenda.
Marker told the Roswell Daily Record that while he respects Ingle and goes so far as to call him a “statesman,” a more combative voice is needed now in New Mexico politics, especially for Republicans whose numbers have fallen substantially.
“The time has passed for statesmen, OK? Let's just put it that way,” Marker said.
When asked for a response to Marker's comment, Ingle made clear he views his time in the Senate as an asset not a liability.
“I guess you could say this is not the time for inexperience either,” Ingle said.
As for opposition in the primary, Ingle indicated that he would not be phased by it.
“It's a five-county district and certainly anybody from any county that is in Senate District 27 can run,” he said.
When reached for comment Wednesday, Marker said he will move forward with his campaign undeterred.
Heading into next year, records show Ingle with a big advantage in cash on hand. Records show that as of April, Ingle has $28,890 in his campaign war chest. Documents from Marker's campaign show he has no cash remaining in his campaign treasury as of this past January.
Per the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, as of late April, Senate District 27 is home to 30,094 registered voters. Broken down by party registration of those voters, 55% are Republicans, 1% Libertarians, 22% Democrats and another 22% who are either registered with a minor political party or no political party.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.