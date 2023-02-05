The initial round of the request for proposals for the state's new community solar program ended this week, but a state official has said that detailed information about the number of submittals or other specifics will not be available for a while.
Patrick Rodriquez, public information officer for the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission, said Thursday that the state's administrator for the community solar program, InClime Inc., is expected to give at least some information at a 9:30 a.m. public meeting on Wednesday in Santa Fe. The agency's website indicates that information about how to participate remotely will be posted at https://www.nm-prc.org/nmprc-open-meeting-agenda/ a few minutes before the meeting begins.
The initial RFP period for community solar projects ended Tuesday. InClime plans to make announcements on April 3 about which projects will be allowed to proceed to build community solar facilities, with the state having an initial cap until November 2024 of 200 megawatts for the entire state and 45 megawatts for the southeastern New Mexico region served by Xcel Energy, also known as Southwestern Public Service Co. Many prospective projects that have been presented in the Chaves County area are planned as 4 megawatt or 5 megawatt sites.
InClime is a national firm based in Annapolis, Maryland, chosen as the program administrator in fall 2022 by the PRC following a bid process. The company manages renewable energy and energy-efficient programs for utilities and public entities in the U.S. and Canada.
Chaves County has received dozens of permit requests for community solar sites, and the city of Roswell has approved three permits, since the rules were promulgated for the state's new program, which was created by the Community Solar Act signed in April 2021. Permits and other zoning actions are not required for the RFP applications, but the bid evaluators will give more points to prospective solar developers who have obtained all needed permits. City and county officials said this week that they have not received any official information yet about community solar RFP applications submitted to the state program.