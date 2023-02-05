Solar

It remains to be seen if or when more solar projects will come to Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The initial round of the request for proposals for the state's new community solar program ended this week, but a state official has said that detailed information about the number of submittals or other specifics will not be available for a while.

Patrick Rodriquez, public information officer for the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission, said Thursday that the state's administrator for the community solar program, InClime Inc., is expected to give at least some information at a 9:30 a.m. public meeting on Wednesday in Santa Fe. The agency's website indicates that information about how to participate remotely will be posted at https://www.nm-prc.org/nmprc-open-meeting-agenda/ a few minutes before the meeting begins.