A Hagerman native and longtime education professional is coordinating a Chaves County initiative that is part of a statewide effort to improve the lives of New Mexico children and their families. The initiative is aimed at helping people escape the traumas that lead to death, injury, poverty, job crises, imprisonment, addictions, health problems or lifelong relationship or emotional difficulties.
100% Chaves County is just starting, but it is part of the 100% New Mexico program started three years ago that is affiliated with the Anna, Age Eight Institute of New Mexico State University and its Cooperative Extension Services.
So far, 16 other counties in the state have developed 100% Community initiatives, which focus on developing a collaboration among many entities in counties that enable 100% of their residents to have access to 10 essential services. Dominic Cappello, one of the scholars and health and child advocates with the state effort, said the 10 services have been proven by 40 years of research to be key to eliminating or alleviating the lack, hardships and adverse childhood experiences that can lead to significant problems.
“It is a simple idea. Getting there is the hard part. It's a challenge,” said Dan Jennings, the volunteer coordinator for the local initiative. “Every county does it differently. The nice thing is Chaves County has good infrastructure. We have a lot of good things going on. We have a lot of good programs and good volunteers, so it is promoting a lot of that and getting that information out and helping people get linked up with those.”
Jennings has been a Hagerman councilman since 2020 and is a retired Hagerman Municipal Schools instructor and administrator, with his most recent position being technology, data and testing coordinator. He also retired after more than two decades as a vocational educator with the state-operated Roswell Correctional Center in Hagerman. In addition, he is the executive director of the nonprofit Hagerman Forward, formed about 12 years ago, to foster community development.
He attended an Anna, Age Eight, summit in Las Cruces in 2019 and kept going to other meetings over the years. This summer, as no one else was taking the lead, he decided to head up the Chaves County effort.
“Anna, Age Eight: The data-driven prevention of childhood trauma and maltreatment,” is the name of a 2018 book written by Cappello and Katherine Ortega Courtney, a research scientist who has been involved for years in juvenile justice and child advocacy. The book uses a fictionalized account of deadly child abuse based on real-world cases to describe the nature of personal traumas, their consequences to individuals and society, and what can be done to prevent them.
In 2019, the state Legislature funded the Anna, Age Eight Institute to work toward solutions, including promulgating the 100% New Mexico program to grow from the county level. The “100% Community" guide also was developed.
Cappello said New Mexico is the first state to have such a program and that he hopes it will become the model for similar programs elsewhere.
According to the initiative, the 10 essential services people need are broken into five needed to survive and five to thrive. The five survival services are medical and dental care; behavioral health care; housing security programs; food security programs; and transportation to vital services. The five services to thrive are parent supports, early childhood education, community schools, youth mentor programs and job training.
Jennings said his first goal is to create action teams of people representing the 10 service areas that then will distribute two surveys to be developed and analyzed in cooperation with NMSU. He already is working with the Chaves County Health Council and the Chaves County Behavioral Health Leadership Council and is communicating with various nonprofits.
One survey will be for as many residents in Chaves County as possible to determine if they can access the 10 essential services and to identify the obstacles or barriers they encounter if they can't.
The other survey would be for all the “helping organizations and agencies” in the county that work in providing the 10 services to determine their capabilities, capacities and challenges.
After the surveys, which Jennings said he would like to see completed and analyzed by summer 2023, he envisions developing a resource directory of available services and providers; creating apps and websites that can make accessing services as easy as, say, purchasing a movie ticket; and working with the action teams to develop ways to secure funding from local, state and federal sources to provide or expand any needed services or programs.
“There is plenty of money out there at the county, state and federal level,” Cappello said. “It just hasn't been a priority to spend it on services that will help our children.”
Jennings said some of the programs that could be expanded are family centers and community schools, which are designed to provide “wrap around” services for parents and children, including adult literacy classes, parenting classes, linkages to job training or higher education, community gyms and mobile or in-school health care units.
Technology also will be essential to reach and serve people, Jennings said, as well as neighborhood-based programs that could provide such services as ride-sharing.
The county and state efforts are expected to develop, grow and expand as the years progress based on a “constant, continual improvement” model that would regularly evaluate, plan, fund and build services to meet residents' needs.
Jennings said he sometimes has a utopian dream of a society where mass shootings and horrible traumas cease to exist, and he thinks this model is the way that New Mexico can eventually get there. He said that the deprivations and traumas of the individual do matter to the community as a whole.
“That weighs heavily on all of us," he said. "They suffer health issues. They suffer going through criminal justice, poor quality education because they aren't ready for school, substance abuse. All those things compound if you have trauma in your childhood. Then Chaves County residents will be in such a better place.”
The “Anna, Age Eight” and “100% Communities” books are available as free downloads from the Anna, Age Eight Institute, www.annaageeight.org.
People wanting additional information or interested in participating in 100% Chaves County can visit or sign up on its website, www.100percentChavesCounty.com.
Additional information, including data from other counties' surveys, is also available from www.100nm.org.
