Lisa Dunlap Photo

Retired Hagerman educator and current town councilman Dan Jennings is the volunteer coordinator for the 100% Chaves County initiative, part of the 100% New Mexico effort to provide all residents access to services researchers say have proven essential for well-being.

A Hagerman native and longtime education professional is coordinating a Chaves County initiative that is part of a statewide effort to improve the lives of New Mexico children and their families. The initiative is aimed at helping people escape the traumas that lead to death, injury, poverty, job crises, imprisonment, addictions, health problems or lifelong relationship or emotional difficulties.

100% Chaves County is just starting, but it is part of the 100% New Mexico program started three years ago that is affiliated with the Anna, Age Eight Institute of New Mexico State University and its Cooperative Extension Services.