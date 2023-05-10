A Chaves County Detention Center officer and an inmate are both facing charges in a Monday stabbing.
Steven Perez, 31, an inmate at the facility, is alleged to have entered a fellow inmate's cell and stabbed him multiple times with an unknown weapon, according to court records. An officer at the Detention Center, identified as Vereniz Cano Villalobos, 36, also is believed to have intentionally opened the door to the victim's cell, thereby allowing Perez to attack the victim. Perez then reportedly dropped the weapon into the cell toilet.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Tuesday the wounded inmate remains in serious condition and is still receiving medical care for multiple injuries to his back, head, as well as his right hip area and right hand.
Electronic court records said Perez, who has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; possession of a deadly weapon or explosive by a prisoner; and tampering with evidence in the case, was scheduled to appear in Chaves Magistrate Court Tuesday afternoon. No additional information about the appearance was made available before press time.
No information was available on any court appearance by Villalobos Tuesday, including possible conditions of release. Justin Porter, director of the Detention Center, said in an email to the Roswell Daily Record that Villaobos was sent to another detention center in Roosevelt County. He did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment about the episode or the circumstances that preceded it.
But court records indicate that based on interviews with Villalobos, Perez, another guard and the victim that immediately before the stabbing, Villalobos and Perez were in the recreation area and heading back to Perez's cell when several inmates, including the victim, hurled feces through the food port openings in their cell doors at Perez and Villalobos while calling Perez a sex offender.
Court filing of Perez's criminal history shows a jury in 2011 found Perez guilty on one count of criminal sexual penetration in the fourth degree, child 13-16. He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Video surveillance of the incident shows after they were pelted with the feces, Perez and Villalobos went into a secure area. Villalobos then removed Perez's shackles and constraints.
After being placed in a vestibule, Perez is shown on the video reaching into the waist of his pants.
Perez was subsequently released into the recreation area, also known as the “day room,” while uncuffed. He then walked to the cell door of the inmate who would be stabbed and waited.
“Officer Villalobos goes to the control screen and presses what appears to be cell #7 door approximately three times until it opens and left the control area,” court records indicate.
Perez is then shown entering the cell before the wounded inmate falls out of the cell door. Perez then walks towards the inmate, grabs a mop and strikes the injured inmate with it several times. The victim later told investigators it was while they were inside the cell together alone that Perez stabbed him.
Another guard, when questioned by investigators, said Villalobos allegedly demanded after the feces was thrown that he open the door to cell 7. When he did not, Villalobos reportedly pressed the controls that unlocked it.
Villalobos later denied having opened the door to cell 7, and that if she had it was accidental. Villalobos explained she unlocked Perez's restraints so he could take a shower after he was hit with the feces.
Perez told detectives with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office investigating the incident that he acted in self-defense. He explained that when the cell door opened, he went to confront the inmate. Perez said that was when the other inmate tried to use the knife on him, prompting Perez to wrest it away from him.
“I did take his weapon. I did what I had to do and I don't regret it,” Perez said.
Under questioning, Perez said he believes that being hit with the feces constituted a hate crime because he was targeted due to his status as a sex offender.
“I have been attacked with a weapon before due to my charges,” Perez said, according to court documents.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.