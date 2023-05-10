Steven Perez

Perez 

A Chaves County Detention Center officer and an inmate are both facing charges in a Monday stabbing.

Steven Perez, 31, an inmate at the facility, is alleged to have entered a fellow inmate's cell and stabbed him multiple times with an unknown weapon, according to court records. An officer at the Detention Center, identified as Vereniz Cano Villalobos, 36, also is believed to have intentionally opened the door to the victim's cell, thereby allowing Perez to attack the victim. Perez then reportedly dropped the weapon into the cell toilet.