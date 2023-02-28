A tree toppled in high winds

A tree toppled in high winds crushed a car on the corner of S. Missouri Ave. and W. Alameda St. on Sunday. No one was injured.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Heavy winds battered Chaves County and much of eastern and central New Mexico Sunday, causing power outages, hazardous driving conditions and property damage.

Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said wind gusts reached up to 84 miles per hour at both the Roswell Air Center and in Dexter Sunday afternoon. Dunken, in the boot heel region, faced gusts of up to 77 miles per hour.