Heavy winds battered Chaves County and much of eastern and central New Mexico Sunday, causing power outages, hazardous driving conditions and property damage.
Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said wind gusts reached up to 84 miles per hour at both the Roswell Air Center and in Dexter Sunday afternoon. Dunken, in the boot heel region, faced gusts of up to 77 miles per hour.
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, but dust severely limited visibility for motorists. Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the number of accidents on the roadways was so high, that an additional three deputies had to be called into work to respond to incidents.
“Our biggest concern was the motor vehicles that would stop on the roadway due to non-visibility and then be struck by moving vehicles,” Yslas said. He added one vehicle traveling on Highway 82 and pulling a camper trailer had the trailer ripped from it. The trailer was then tossed into the air before landing on the side of the road.
Areas of U.S. 380, along with U.S. 285 south and State Road 2, were the subject of numerous reported damages and accidents. Because of the brownout situations fostered by the blowing dirt, roads were closed sporadically and then reopened to traffic. One of those included State Road 2, from East McGaffey St. down to Artesia, after an electric pole was downed.
Yslas said about four power poles had snapped in half. Downed limbs and uprooted trees also littered the landscape, some falling on vehicles.
“We have a lot of trees that have been destroyed and have broken and they are laying in the roadway. Most of them have been pulled off to the side of the roadway by law enforcement and things like that,” Yslas said.
Roofs were also torn off several buildings and fences were damaged throughout the county, though Yslas said he had not received reports of livestock that had gone missing.
Xcel Energy had to cope with an estimated 72,000 customers in the New Mexico-Texas area who were plunged into darkness because of the wind's fury. Some 500 crew members, including employee crews from Colorado and Oklahoma, were sent out to make needed repairs. Some 50 poles and cross arms were destroyed.
As of press time Monday, Xcel Energy still had 1500 customers without power, including 300 in New Mexico, 600 in the Texas Panhandle and another 600 in the South Plains Region of Texas near Lubbock, Wes Reeves, senior media representative for Xcel Energy of Texas and New Mexico, said.
Some of the repercussions of that were felt in and around Roswell included one interrupted power service Sunday at 12:36 p.m. when a tree went through a line fed by the Roswell City Substation, interrupting service to 4,091 customers. Service was restored to all those impacted by 3:50 p.m.
Another 1,537 customers in south Roswell were left in the dark after 1:33 p.m. when three poles near the air center broke. Power was restored to all but one local customer by late Monday afternoon.
