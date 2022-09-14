Livestock producers in the state have been warned that deaths of cattle and wildlife in western New Mexico could have been caused by a noxious weed that would be new to the state but has been known to cause significant livestock losses in Mexico.
Dr. John Wenzel, an extension veterinarian with New Mexico State University, issued an alert to livestock producers a few weeks ago about the possibility that sandwort drymary is the cause of death of about 22 head of cattle and about 20 elk in Catron County.
The plant has the scientific name of Drymaria arenarioides and is also known as alfombrilla or sometimes lightning weed.
“We suspicion that it is going to be confined to this area that we are talking about, is what we hope anyway,” Wenzel said. “What I would suggest to producers is, if they have unexplained deaths in their cattle, make sure they contact their veterinarians and have diagnostic samples submitted so that, if it is this plant and it is more widely distributed than we thought, we need to know that. We really need to know where this plant is distributed.”
Wenzel said that the plant itself has not been found in the U.S. or in the large pastures of the two ranches in Catron County where elk and cattle have died.
But he explained that the stomach content, or rumen content, from about four to six elk and about five head of cattle already have been examined, with seeds and seed pods found in those samples. He said that pathologists are “pretty convinced” the seeds and pods came from the Drymaria arenarioides, which is known to be toxic to cattle, sheep and goats. At this point, there is no evidence that the plant harms horses.
He said samples from all the dead cattle and elk found so far in Catron County are expected to be examined in the weeks ahead.
Wenzel added that a New Mexico State University plant specialist has collected some rumen content from deceased animals and is attempting to grow the sandwort drymary plant from any seeds or seed pods contained in it.
Tom Dean, co-director of the Southwest Border Food Protection and Emergency Preparedness Center, said the alert was issued to protect the state's livestock and food supply.
“We weren't sure how widespread it might be, but we wanted to be sure that producers were on the lookout for it," he said, "so, if there were any other cases, we could connect those dots.”
The Southwest Border Food and Emergency Preparedness Center is part of the New Mexico State University system and its Cooperative Extension Services. NMSU and the center are also affiliated with the New Mexico Agriculture Department.
Wenzel said that New Mexico Game and Fish Department officers are also working on the issue and transporting dead elk to laboratories for examinations.
Game and Fish Department officials were not able to provide additional information by press time.
“The plant has not been seen in the United States,” Wenzel said. “It has been known to be in northern Mexico and Chihuahua since the '70s or before, and it has been down there for a long time and killed cattle down there for a long time.”
Wenzel said not much is known about the plant and that much of the research that has been done is dated, but he said that weather and vegetation conditions might have been perfect this year to allow for the spread of an invasive plant species into New Mexico.
He said that the tiny seeds, about 1 millimeter in diameter, are difficult to see. They are known to contain the toxin saponin.
According to an NMSU publication titled “Troublesome Weeds of New Mexico,” sandwort drymary is a perennial herb native to northwestern Mexico. By 2010 it was reported near the Arizona and New Mexico borders.
The publication said that eliminating spread of the plant is best achieved by removing it by the root before it produces seeds.
The plant is listed as a federal noxious weed and a regulated plant pest by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Dean said that people experiencing unexplained livestock losses or with questions about the plant also can talk with agents in their local Cooperative Extension Services Office. Chaves County Extension Services can be contacted at 575-622-3210, chaves@nmsu.edu.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
