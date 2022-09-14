Livestock producers in the state have been warned that deaths of cattle and wildlife in western New Mexico could have been caused by a noxious weed that would be new to the state but has been known to cause significant livestock losses in Mexico.

Dr. John Wenzel, an extension veterinarian with New Mexico State University, issued an alert to livestock producers a few weeks ago about the possibility that sandwort drymary is the cause of death of about 22 head of cattle and about 20 elk in Catron County.