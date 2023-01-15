Investigators with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a shooting that left one man wounded and caused the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge to be placed on lockdown Friday.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Saturday the injuries of the man who showed up to the Wildlife Refuge bleeding from a gunshot wound are not believed to be fatal.
“The individual was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It appears that he will make a full recovery,” he said.
Deputies were dispatched to the refuge seven miles northeast of Roswell at 11:40 a.m. Friday following reports of a man found bleeding at the scene. When deputies arrived, the man told them he had been shot.
The Wildlife Refuge visitor center and trails were closed to the public for much of Friday while the crime scene was processed and deputies searched for evidence.
As of Saturday, investigators had still not found a gun believed to have been used.
Yslas indicated investigators may return to the refuge to comb the area again for evidence. He added the victim and another individual briefly taken into custody and later released have been uncooperative.
“The victim isn't being very cooperative with us so we are continuing to investigate it. It is just right now the evidence that we have isn't really matching up with stories,” he said.