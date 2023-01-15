Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge

The loop trail within Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge. A man who was shot was found bleeding at the Refuge Friday, causing the Refuge to be placed on lockdown.  

 Clarke Condé File Photo

Investigators with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a shooting that left one man wounded and caused the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge to be placed on lockdown Friday.

Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Saturday the injuries of the man who showed up to the Wildlife Refuge bleeding from a gunshot wound are not believed to be fatal.