Chaves County and much of eastern New Mexico face cold temperatures and possible snowfall this Thanksgiving weekend.
In a special weather statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Center in Albuquerque warned that their forecasting models are showing colder air and a winter storm impacting the state between Thursday and late Friday.
"At this time, mainly eastern and portions of central New Mexico would be effected, but considerable uncertainty exists with the track and timing of the storm system,” the statement says. Snow accumulations across the east are expected to range between 1 to 4 inches.
Rain is expected to turn to snow in central and southeast New Mexico by late Thursday night with temperatures falling below freezing.
Friday morning there will be a 40% chance of precipitation before temperatures rise into the 40s. Friday night there is a 30% chance of rain or snow with temperatures falling to a low of about 30.