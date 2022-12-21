Much of the United States is going to be extremely cold for a couple of days.
For example, the predicted low temperature tonight in Roswell of 32 degrees tonight could only warm up by a single degree, to 33 degrees on Thursday — with the low temperature expected to drop to just 5 degrees.
A representative with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque warned that with wind gusts it could feel an additional 10 degrees colder outside.
“It’s going to be windy,” said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist. “The wind chills are going to be dreadful.”
Shoemake provided some reminders about responding to the conditions.
Vehicle engines might not start in such cold weather. And those planning to head out of town for the holidays should make sure they have warm clothing in case their vehicle stops working while out on the road.
Indoors, the cold can also “really be dangerous,” she warned.
Space heaters need to be watched carefully and can pose a hazard if they have been used for a while or are knocked down. Don’t use a fireplace unless it has been cleaned and inspected recently, Shoemake noted.
Indoor fuel-fired heating equipment can be potentially fatal if it causes a build-up of carbon monoxide. This includes wood-burning items because wood is a fuel. Exposed pipes could burst when temperatures are this low. Insulation tape can help. So can running a trickle of water through spigots.
The American Red Cross also recommends keeping the thermostat at 55 degrees as well as opening cabinets in front of pipes so air can circulate and make the water in pipes less likely to freeze or cause a pipe to break.
The city had no plans to operate a warming center during the temperature downturn, a spokesman said Tuesday afternoon.
Enrique Moreno, Director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services (RCDRS) will be driving around town in the organization’s Emergency Relief Aid Bus, to help homeless people and others who might need assistance as a result of a fire or natural disaster.
Cold weather items will be carried on the bus, which is used to provide a pop-up warming station. Coats, gloves, beanies, scarves and thermal socks, as well as hand and food warmers. Those out in the elements during this extremely cold weather should be able to obtain tarps, sleeping bags and mylar blankets. Hot food and drinks, coffee and cocoa, will also be available.
Moreno is among the people on New Mexico Magazine’s list of 2022 True Heroes. He started the private organization in 2017 and, with donations, was able to acquire the bus three years ago.
Regular amenities on the bus, which Moreno acquired and refurbished with donated funds, include a restroom and other items, including food and hygiene products.
The bus operates “like a rolling food bank,” Moreno explained.
When he’s out on an overnight route to sites where people might need help from RCDRS, he asks that people only knock on the door when the lights are on inside. He needs to recharge sometimes.
While Moreno is happy to receive donations of money and items, he also is in need of volunteers to help him provide services.
For details, call (575) 208-4055 or go to the organization’s Facebook page.
Weather conditions will remain abnormally cold until Sunday, when the temperature will reach 54 degrees. The low is expected to be 27 degrees.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
