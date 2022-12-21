20221221-Enrique-Moreno

In this file photo, Enrique Moreno, director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services, stands with a shuttle bus purchased by his organization. (Alex Ross Photo)

 By Roswell Daily Record

Much of the United States is going to be extremely cold for a couple of days.

For example, the predicted low temperature tonight in Roswell of 32 degrees tonight could only warm up by a single degree, to 33 degrees on Thursday — with the low temperature expected to drop to just 5 degrees.