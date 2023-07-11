Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings on Monday admitted to accidentally striking another vehicle last week while backing out of the parking lot of the Roswell Country Club.
“I was backing up, there were a lot of people there and a lot of cars, somebody was too close to me and I hit one,” Jennings told the Roswell Daily Record, referring to the other vehicle.
A report filed with the Roswell Police Department last week says at about 9:41 p.m. on July 4, someone called 911 after claiming to have seen a white Chevy Suburban, allegedly driven by Jennings, back into a parked and unattended gray Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot of the country club located at 2601 Urton Road.
Later, when police contacted the witness who called in the accident, he claimed that he banged on the white Chevy Suburban to try and get Jennings' attention, but the witness, according to the police report, claimed that Jennings “hauled ass” and drove away.
Jennings said his vehicle did not sustain any damage, but that while the other vehicle might have, he didn't think it did at the time, so he drove away. He added he has since reached out to the owners of the other vehicle, exchanged information with them and offered to pay for any needed repairs.
“The (owners of the) car I hit, I told them I would take care of it,” Jennings said.
Last week, Roswell police closed their investigation into the accident. Jennings is currently not facing any charges.
“The RPD found no physical evidence at the site of the reported accident that could be used to further the investigation, including no video surveillance of the parking lot, and all involved parties had left the scene before officers arrived.” Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said in an email to the Roswell Daily Record Monday about the investigation.
He added the caller, who police later spoke with by phone, said the unidentified owner of the struck vehicle indicated he did not wish to press charges in the incident.
Wildermuth added that while the RPD's investigation is no longer active, they have requested that the Chaves County Sheriff's Office undertake its own inquiry into the accident.
“RPD made the request since the allegation involves a city public official, and asking an agency independent of the city to do its own investigation will hopefully assure citizens this alleged incident is being handled with impartiality and transparency,” he said.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas on Monday confirmed the matter was referred to the Sheriff's Office, but that the inquiry is still in its early stages.
Jennings, who was elected mayor in 2022 and served in the New Mexico Senate from 1979 to 2013, has been charged with failure to give immediate notice of accidents in the past.
On Jan. 30, 2019, he was charged with the offense after having driven his SUV into a drainage ditch near Cottonwood Lane and Brasher Road that night, then leaving the scene and not telling authorities right away about the accident.
When deputies went to Jennings' home hours later, he told them he had not called them to report the incident. Jennings claimed he drove his vehicle into a ditch when he swerved to miss a mountain lion.
A Magistrate Judge who heard that case later granted a motion by Jennings to have the charge dismissed, saying that while Jennings likely did not do what he was supposed to do on the night of the accident, there was not enough evidence to move forward with charges in that case.
