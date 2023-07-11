Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings seen here at a May 11 City Council meeting.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings on Monday admitted to accidentally striking another vehicle last week while backing out of the parking lot of the Roswell Country Club.

“I was backing up, there were a lot of people there and a lot of cars, somebody was too close to me and I hit one,” Jennings told the Roswell Daily Record, referring to the other vehicle.