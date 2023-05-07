Jennings names his nominee for Roswell Police Chief

Lance Bateman, a retired captain with the New Mexico State Police, was named by Mayor Tim Jennings as his choice for chief of the Roswell Police Department.
City councilors are scheduled to consider whether to ratify Jennings' appointment of Bateman during their meeting on Thursday evening.
"This is an opportunity I could not pass up," Bateman said while also offering his gratitude and thanks Friday after Jennings made his decision public on Friday afternoon.
Bateman retired this past December after more than 20 years with the state police. His career with the NMSP was spent working in various capacities in the southeastern portion of the state.
He was born and raised in Roswell, graduated from Goddard High School and completed his studies at New Mexico universities.
There were 21 applicants to be Roswell's chief of police, but only three of them were chosen to be interviewed by Jennings, who asked City Manager Chad Cole, Deputy City Manager Mike Matthews, City Attorney Hess Yntema and some city councilors to participate in the process.
Cole said one of the goals of the city is to "ensure we're bringing in the highest-quality people."
Bateman is someone who fits that description, Cole also said. He explained that he's known Bateman since they were both in high school, though they were a couple of grades apart.
The other two finalists are from the RPD. Jennings said all three of these people are “very qualified” to be the police chief.
However, Bateman stands out because he’s not only interested in making schools safer. He's a parent himself. He also wants to provide ample opportunities for children to be able to see and interact with members of local law enforcement as people they can trust, which is a combination that Jennings said had left him impressed.
Children “should be able to see them and not be afraid of them,” Jennings said after completing his announcement.
He explained that this doesn't just apply to law enforcement but to all of the workers who provide emergency services to the community.
Jennings also said Bateman might be the right person to improve relations between the community’s law enforcement agencies, specifically the RPD, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.
Bateman stressed that the problems are not among personnel who "have their boots on the ground."
Rank-and-file officers and deputies work well together, Bateman said.
Police Chief Philip Smith announced in February that he was resigning to take a police chief job somewhere in Colorado. The city of Lakewood, Colorado, later reported that Smith had been hired to lead its police department.
