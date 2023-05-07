Jennings names his nominee for Roswell Police Chief

It was announced that Lance Bateman, formerly of the New Mexico State Police, is going to be nominated as the next Roswell Police Chief by Mayor Tim Jennings. City councilors are scheduled to vote on whether to ratify the choice of Bateman for the position on Thursday evening. 

 Terri Harber Photo

City councilors are scheduled to consider whether to ratify Jennings' appointment of Bateman during their meeting on Thursday evening.