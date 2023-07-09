A Wednesday ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court allowing a challenge to the state's congressional maps to proceed in a lower court is being applauded by Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings.
“They made the right decision,” Jennings told the Roswell Daily Record Thursday.
All five justices sided with Jennings, a Democrat and former New Mexico Senate Pro Tempore, and other petitioners, including the Republican Party of New Mexico, in concluding that the litigation can make its way through the 5th Judicial District Court, where the suit was initially filed.
Attorneys for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, New Mexico Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) and former New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, (D-Santa Fe), unsuccessfully argued before the state's high court in January that the state's Constitution does not allow courts to weigh in on claims of illegal political gerrymandering, or set clear standards to do so.
Under Wednesday's court order though the justices determined that the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution gives courts a role in such disputes.
The justices in their order instructed the District Court to take all measures to ensure a resolution is reached in the suit no later than Oct. 1, and provides standards that the district court judge will employ in determining whether the reconfigured districts violate the state's Constitution.
Jennings said he was not surprised by the outcome, though he said many believed that because the five justices are Democrats, that they would rule against the petitioners.
“They all thought that the Supreme Court would automatically go the other way against this group, and they didn't,” he said.
In April Judge Eric Van Soelen of the 9th Judicial District rejected a motion by Lujan Grisham and others to dismiss the suit, but allowed the newly-crafted districts to be used in the 2022 election while the case is pending.
Attorneys for Lujan Grisham then went to the New Mexico Supreme Court, asking them to determine whether the New Mexico Constitution provides a remedy for disputes over political maps.
The initial suit was filed after the Democratic-led Legislature adopted and Lujan Grisham, also a Democrat, approved a redistricting plan in 2021 that swapped out parts of reliably Republican areas in the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District for portions of the Democratic-friendly South Valley outside Albuquerque.
Jennings and other critics contend that the boundaries of the state's three congressional districts were readjusted by cracking conservative communities of interest, thereby preventing any of them from having a fair chance at electing a Republican.
They point to the 2nd Congressional District, which had consisted of the lower half of the state and traditionally leaned heavily toward Republicans.
An analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight.com found the maps created during the 2020 round of redistricting changed the 2nd District from one where Republicans held a 14-point advantage to one where Democrats have a 4-point edge.
In November, Democrat Gabe Vasquez ousted U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02) by 1,350 votes.
Architects of the map deny such claims, noting that while the 2nd Congressional District is more Democratic, the 3rd Congressional District, historically a stronghold for Democrats, was made more competitive for Republicans.
FiveThirtyEight.com found that within the new lines, the Democratic advantage in the 3rd Congressional District diminished going from 14 points down to five.
On Thursday, Jennings said he believed the new districts were shaped in a way meant to weaken the political influence of the oil industry, which has a large presence in southeast New Mexico.
“When I looked at it, it just looked to me like they were going a little bit of the oil and gas industry,” he said.
Despite his status as a Democrat who served in the Legislature for more than three decades, Jennings has been vocal in his criticisms of the newly drawn districts, especially how they divvy up Chaves County between each of the three districts.
“Really, when they put us in three districts in Chaves County, that was crazy,” Jennings said.
Under the districts that went into effect in 2022, sections of Chaves County north of U.S 70 and parts of north Roswell are in the 1st Congressional District, while most of Roswell and communities running south of Artesia are in the 3rd Congressional District.
A single precinct in the southwest corner of Chaves County and home to 94 registered voters, remains in the 2nd Congressional District.
The New Mexico Supreme Court's order came a week after the U.S. Supreme Court in Moore vs. Harper, rejected a suit involving the Independent Legislative Theory, which claimed that state legislatures have nearly complete authority over all matters related to state elections under the U.S. Constitution, including redistricting.
Quinn Yeargin, assistant professor of law at the Widener University Commonwealth Law School, told the Roswell Daily Record that the suit and its outcome show that after the Moore v. Harper decision, state court challenges related to political maps will continue.
He added that based on the order, it is hard to determine whether the justices ultimately believe that the maps are unconstitutional, but their ruling establishes standards for how the constitutionality of the maps should be accessed.
“The Republican challengers will have an opportunity to develop the record when this goes to trial, and this challenge will be back at the New Mexico Supreme Court again,” Yeargin told the Roswell Daily Record in an email.
