One of Mayor Tim Jennings’ campaign points was to bring a recycling program back to Roswell, but that is going to have to wait, he said during Thursday night’s city public forum.

The forum at the Roswell Convention Center was the first in a series for 2022-23 and also the first to be conducted in person since before the pandemic. The forum was also livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and can be viewed on either site.