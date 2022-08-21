One of Mayor Tim Jennings’ campaign points was to bring a recycling program back to Roswell, but that is going to have to wait, he said during Thursday night’s city public forum.
The forum at the Roswell Convention Center was the first in a series for 2022-23 and also the first to be conducted in person since before the pandemic. The forum was also livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and can be viewed on either site.
About 13 questions or comments had been submitted online by residents prior to the forum and city staff used those to develop the presentations for the all-wards, general topics session. Questions also came from a handful of residents in the audience at the convention center as well as from viewers online.
Because there were a number of questions and comments regarding crime and public safety, City Manager Joe Neeb said an additional forum on that topic would be added to the schedule, possibly before the end of this year.
During a little more than two hours, Neeb and staff presented information on issues concerning city streets, solid waste, the condition of city parks and activities for youth. They heard comments and questions from the public on the city golf course, sign ordinances, weed control and repairs to the library.
Jennings spoke at the beginning of the forum and said recycling is a hot-button issue in the city.
The city’s 10 large green recycling bins were removed from public use in February 2021 after the city announced in June 2020 it would discontinue its free recycling program. A private company contracted with the city to provide curbside pickup of recycling materials but was unable to draw a large enough customer base to continue operations for much more than a year.
Jennings said bringing back a city recycling program will take time and money, however.
“To do recycling and do it properly, we’re probably going to have to build a building to separate the recycled products that we collect as we go through, so it’s going to be a little more expensive than we thought, and it’s going to take us a little time,” he said.
Neeb said the city’s recycling program, in which people could drop off several types of materials in the 40-yard dumpsters around town, worked well until about 2018, when China stopped taking recyclables from the United States, changing the recycling market worldwide.
The dumpsters also frequently were contaminated with other materials that could not be separated from the recyclables, meaning the entire load had to go to the landfill, he said.
The volume of recyclable materials also became a problem, he and Solid Waste Director Abraham Chaparro said.
“There were a lot of people recycling but it was inundating our system and causing other kinds of issues, safety issues as well,” Neeb said.
Chaparro said the landfill had one employee dedicated to sorting recycling by hand.
“As he’s going, it’s just piling up and never-ending,” he said. “We’d have to pay contractors to come and pick it up. We ended up paying them more money just to come and get it than it would generate,” he said.
But Chaparro also outlined research he has done on other cities’ recycling programs and it boils down to two words: baby steps.
He called Phoenix the flagship of recycling in the southwest United States with a multimillion-dollar sorting facility, but he said the Arizona city still has challenges.
“They need to broker their recyclables worldwide. You’re talking Brazil, China, South Korea. It goes all over the place,” he said.
“The consistent message I get from Phoenix and some of our recycling consultants I have talked to is let’s take baby steps. Let’s introduce this slowly, let’s work it at a slow pace so we can see what works and what doesn’t work for the city of Roswell,” he said.
The city of Lubbock, Texas, has just approved construction of a material recovery facility, or a sorting facility, he said. He is still waiting to get more information on the possibility of Roswell transporting recyclable materials there.
“We have some serious challenges going forward but we are looking at solutions,” Chaparro said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
