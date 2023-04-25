Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings.

 Terri Harber Photo

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings has confirmed he will not run to reclaim the New Mexico Senate seat he had previously held for decades.

Jennings, 72, and a Democrat, acknowledged in an interview Monday that multiple people have reached out to him asking if he will campaign next year for the Senate District 32 seat he occupied for more than three decades. But he says that he has opted not to do so, citing his obligation as mayor.