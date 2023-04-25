Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings has confirmed he will not run to reclaim the New Mexico Senate seat he had previously held for decades.
Jennings, 72, and a Democrat, acknowledged in an interview Monday that multiple people have reached out to him asking if he will campaign next year for the Senate District 32 seat he occupied for more than three decades. But he says that he has opted not to do so, citing his obligation as mayor.
“I took a job. I committed to run for mayor and I'm going to live up to that commitment,” he said. Jennings added he wants to concentrate on addressing issues specific to the city. Those include improving the city's financial status, roads and facilities.
“I've got a job. I've got to do to get the city of Roswell back on track,” he said.
Last year Jennings was elected mayor in a four-way race, unseating incumbent Dennis Kintigh, and prevailing over fellow challengers Guy Malone and Eva Tellez.
Jennings added that he also no longer lives within the district, an issue he said that if he wanted to resolve could be solved by him moving back within the boundaries of Senate District 32.
After spending four years on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, Jennings was elected to the Senate District 32 seat in 1978. He eventually ascended to the position of Senate President Pro Tempore before losing a close and contentious race to Cliff Pirtle in 2012.
Both parties are eyeing the seat, which currently includes portions of Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties, in next year's elections after state Sen. Pirtle (R-Roswell) revealed earlier this month that he will not run for re-election when his current term ends in 2024.
Jennings says the Legislature, where his own party holds near supermajority status, is much different than during his time in that office. A conservative to moderate Democrat, he said the Legislature appears to be driven more by partisan ideology than a spirit of collaboration.
“I enjoyed my time in the Senate. It was fun and you could get people to work together and you know, right now you look at it, it seems like there is an awful lot of people that might not want to work together,” he explained.
So far, longtime state Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) is the only person to declare their intention to make a bid for the Senate in 2024. Given her high name recognition in the area and across the state, Jennings said Ezzell will have an advantage.
District 32 is also strongly Republican. Beginning next election, Otero County will no longer be in the District, but as it exists now, as of March 31, data from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office show that 46% of registered voters in that district are registered Republicans. Another 29% are Democrats, 1% Libertarians and the remaining 24% are either registered with a minor political party or no party at all.
But Jennings insists with the seat open, it is winnable for his party, should they invest the right amount of money and file a good candidate.
“What people like is the style of leadership and having to work together, that's what the biggest portion is, is getting people to work together,” he said.
When reached for comment about Jennings' decision, Sarah McArthur, chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County, said given that Jennings is the mayor, she never thought he would run at all. But, she insisted that several Democrats are mulling a run for the seat, something that has not been true in the district for more than a decade.
“The thing is, Democrats need to show some opposition,” she said.
McArthur added any chance of capturing the seat will require a Democrat to reach beyond their party out to independents and disaffected Republican voters. Even if the Democrats do take the seat, they will likely have to occasionally buck their party's leadership up Santa Fe.
“We obviously have things and issues and concerns down here that are different than up there,” she said.
One likely example is support for oil and gas, an industry that Democrats from more liberal districts often assail, but which southeast New Mexico is heavily dependent on for jobs and local revenue.
“Whoever the person is...they have to be supportive of oil and gas as a Democrat and agriculture,” McArthur said.
