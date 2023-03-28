Longtime Roswell Police Department member, Capt. Joe Smith, has been appointed as the department's interim chief. He began working in that capacity on Friday.
Mayor Tim Jennings named Smith to the top law enforcement-commissioned position while the city conducts a search for its next police chief to replace Phil Smith, who left Roswell Police Department (RPD) this month for a police chief position elsewhere.
The announcement released by the city Thursday evening noted that Phil Smith and Joe Smith aren't relatives.
Joe Smith, a Roswell native, has more than 29 years of service with the RPD. He started his career here as a police officer in 1992. Between October 1992 and October 2006, Smith worked for RPD as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective and sergeant before moving to Albuquerque.
In February 2008, Smith returned to the Roswell Police Department as a patrol officer. In 2014, Smith was promoted to sergeant, supervising the Patrol Division, School Resource Officers and Criminal Investigations Division. In 2017, Smith was promoted to lieutenant, supervising the Patrol Division, Technical Services Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Training and Recruiting Division, and Records Division.
In July 2021, Smith was promoted to Captain of Investigations, overseeing the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division, Narcotics.
Smith is said to be proud of following in the law enforcement footsteps of his grandfather, Antonio V. Baca Sr., who retired as a police officer from the Clovis Police Department.
Smith has been married to his wife, Beth, for 35 years. They have two adult daughters, Chelsea Samario and husband Joe Samario, and Kayla Benitez, and three granddaughters, Mariah Samario, Saleena Samario and Azaleeya Benitez, all of Roswell.