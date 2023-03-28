Interim Chief Joe Smith

Interim Chief Joe Smith, Roswell Police Department

Longtime Roswell Police Department member, Capt. Joe Smith, has been appointed as the department's interim chief. He began working in that capacity on Friday.

Mayor Tim Jennings named Smith to the top law enforcement-commissioned position while the city conducts a search for its next police chief to replace Phil Smith, who left Roswell Police Department (RPD) this month for a police chief position elsewhere.