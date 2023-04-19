The local man who allegedly shot two people before leading Chaves County deputies on a high-speed pursuit will remain behind bars until trial.
Appearing before 5th Judicial District Judge Thomas Lilley at a hearing Friday conducted via Google Meet, Frank Patterson, the attorney representing 49-year-old Rusty Johnson, said his client would not contest the motion made by the District Attorney's Office to hold him in pretrial detention. As a result, Lilley entered an order granting the motion.
When reached for comment Tuesday, an assistant in Patterson's office said he would not comment further on the case or the decision not to argue against the motion.
Timothy Wyatt, assistant district attorney and prosecutor in the case, said in his motion that based on initial findings by law enforcement, Johnson's alleged shooting of a father and son on the afternoon of April 10 appeared to be a random act of violence that demonstrates that Johnson represents a significant threat to the community.
Because of his subsequent attempts to flee law enforcement after the shooting, the motion argues Johnson also represents a flight risk.
As many as 10 witnesses would have possibly been called by the prosecution to testify, including the two victims and relatives of Johnson, had the defense actively opposed the motion.
Johnson faces three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also has been charged with one count each of aggravated burglary; criminal damage to property; aggravated stalking, violation of protection order; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in connection with the shooting and pursuit.
Electronic court records state that at the time of the April 10 shooting, Johnson was out on a $50,000 bond on charges related to a March standoff with police.