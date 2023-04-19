Rusty Johnson

The local man who allegedly shot two people before leading Chaves County deputies on a high-speed pursuit will remain behind bars until trial.

Appearing before 5th Judicial District Judge Thomas Lilley at a hearing Friday conducted via Google Meet, Frank Patterson, the attorney representing 49-year-old Rusty Johnson, said his client would not contest the motion made by the District Attorney's Office to hold him in pretrial detention. As a result, Lilley entered an order granting the motion.