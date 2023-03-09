A joint powers agreement between the city of Roswell and Chaves County regarding oversight of the Roswell Air Center could be finalized by this fall after the city settles complaints with a federal agency, according to city officials.
The city is working now to reach a settlement with the Roswell operations of the U.S. Transportation Security Agency regarding alleged security violations at the airport, City Attorney Hess Yntema said during a meeting of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission held Tuesday afternoon in the airport terminal building.
“Once this is in place, then it will be reflected in the budget this next fiscal year,” Yntema said. “The county will be in a position to understand exactly what the city's obligations will be moving forward and how they will be part of a newly formed authority.”
The exact nature of the settlement cannot be disclosed, according to federal regulations, Yntema added, but he said that a “synopsis” of the terms acceptable to both the city and TSA will be released when the Roswell City Council begins to consider the terms. During a December city council meeting, Mayor Timothy Jennings said the fines and enhanced security upgrades required could amount to $1 million or more. Without reaching some agreement, the Roswell airport could lose its TSA certificate. A TSA representative for the New Mexico region indicated that she could not comment by press time.
Yntema told members of the citizen's Airport Advisory Commission that the TSA agreement is expected in April. He estimated that the county and city then would spend about two months negotiating the joint powers agreement of JPA, to be followed by about a month or two of vetting by elected officials and review by the public prior to governing bodies' votes.
County Manager Bill Williams also attended the meeting and indicated the county would want to start discussions by April to consider including any funding for the Air Center in its fiscal year 2024 preliminary budget, due by May.
“If we could do that before May,” Williams said, “that is going to be really helpful to help us plan for a budget number.”
The joint powers agreement was first recommended by city administration and a steering committee in February 2021 as an alternative to forming an independent regional airport authority, the original concept for airport management and governance intended to provide more financial options and also create more autonomy from political changes in city government. City and county officials worked with state elected officials to get the authorizing legislation for a regional airport authority passed and signed in February 2019. After that, a steering committee was formed to consider options and had recommended the JPA after considering that option and three others: continued sole city governance, the regional airport authority and a special economic district. According to steering committee members and a former city manager, the steering committee considered the creation of a regional airport authority too complicated to achieve in the short-term. They said an independent authority would require solving too many legal, financial and regulatory complexities because the Roswell Air Center is a former military air base, and the federal government had given most of the airport and its assets to the city.
The Airport Advisory Commission members also reviewed several other matters during the meeting including airport operations, pending runway and airport repair projects, terminal building signage and branding upgrades and the work needed to make vacant Air Center buildings ready for leasing.
