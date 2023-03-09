Air Center plans 'selfie' art to greet passengers

Roswell Air Center employees have unveiled the art they intend to place on a wall in the terminal building waiting area adjacent to the secured passenger entry area. The vinyl art on the 'selfie wall' is expected to go up in about a month.

 Submitted Photo

A joint powers agreement between the city of Roswell and Chaves County regarding oversight of the Roswell Air Center could be finalized by this fall after the city settles complaints with a federal agency, according to city officials.

The city is working now to reach a settlement with the Roswell operations of the U.S. Transportation Security Agency regarding alleged security violations at the airport, City Attorney Hess Yntema said during a meeting of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission held Tuesday afternoon in the airport terminal building.